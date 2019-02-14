None of us were surprised to see Declan Rice switching his international allegiances to England yesterday - and now the rules have to be changed to stop this kind of farce happening again.

John Aldridge: 'I would not despair over losing a player who clearly saw himself as being more English than Irish'

I don’t have any problem with a kid who was born in England wanting to play for England, but I do have a big problem with him representing the Republic of Ireland at junior levels and then picking up three caps for senior international team before he decides he is English after all.

In many ways, this is not Rice’s fault. He is using the rules as they are and has the right to declare for England. But FIFA need to clear up this confusion and make the rules very clear for all players the day they accept the offer of an international call-up.

Every time I played for Ireland was a huge honour and I didn’t care whether it was a friendly or a competitive match. I had that green shirt on, the badge on my heart and I wanted to give my all for Ireland.

If we have reached the point where friendly matches do not count for anything, then let’s not bother playing them. They have always been money-spinning events for international federations.

Secondly, if you play a senior international match, that should be the end of the debate. Never mind if your career goes well after that and you have a chance to switch to what you perceive to be a better international team. That first cap should decide who you are playing for.

Rice probably questioned whether he would be good enough to play for England at the start of this process and accepted the offer to play for Ireland’s underage teams.

Well, now he is being courted by an England squad that reached the World Cup semi-finals and it looks like a more attractive to option. But that is just not on.

We are not talking about club football here. Players can move from one club to the next and a lot of them don’t have much passion for any of them. But they should have a deep pride when they get a call-up to their international side and clearly Rice went with the Ireland call-ups when it suited him and now he has used a loophole in the rules to change direction. It is a big blow to Ireland, there is no denying that, but I would not despair over losing a player who clearly saw himself as being more English and I reckon new Ireland manager Mick McCarthy will use this decision to inspire the players he has in his squad who want to play for him.

English-born lads have a role to play in an Ireland set-up so long as they are committed. Mick will know that better than anyone.

So despite this disappointing decision from Rice, I would still be optimistic that Ireland can have a brighter future under the new manager and we should look forward to much better performances in 2019.

I was not inside the Ireland camp being overseen by Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane in the last 12 months so it is hard to make too many judgements, but it looked like there were some problems there and they were affecting performances.

I’d expect a bounce following the change of manager and when the Euro 2020 qualifiers get underway, we can look forward to improved performances from a squad that is better than some of our recent performances might suggest.

We lack a cutting edge in the final third and that has been a problem since Robbie Keane’s retirement, but there are options out there for Mick to consider.

Even if Rice is no longer one of them, Ireland fans should dare to dream heading into this upcoming round of qualifiers.

