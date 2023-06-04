John Aldridge: I didn’t expect to be picking this Team of the Season
John Aldridge
This is not the Premier League team of the season I would have been expecting to pick back in August but not a lot made sense about the last 10 months of action.
Latest International Soccer
John Aldridge: I didn’t expect to be picking this Team of the Season
Amber Barrett’s club career at Turbine blown off course by winds of change
Daniel McDonnell: Séamus Coleman timeline unclear with Irish eyes on Athens
‘I tried hurling but it wasn’t for me’ – Spanish defender with Clare roots hoping to shine in green
‘I’m incredibly excited for next year’ – contract boost for Chloe Mustaki ahead of World Cup
latest | Chiedozie Ogbene to miss Ireland’s Euro double-header as Ryan Manning ruled out ‘for personal reasons’
‘It’s hard to leave Liverpool, but he needs to play, he knows that’ – Stephen Kenny expects Caoimhín Kelleher move
Chiedozie Ogbene, Shane Duffy and Ryan Manning ruled out of Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece
Daniel McDonnell: Three big calls for Stephen Kenny as he reveals hand for Greek mission
Miguel Delaney: Jose Mourinho flashing the old charm with chance to return to the big time
Top Stories
RTÉ’s Tony Connelly: ‘Becoming a dad again in my 50s has been tough’
Gayle Killilea on Graham Knuttel: ‘No matter how much I resented it, art was his wife and I was his mistress’
Dear Mary: I pay all the bills while my wife waits for fame
Thinner, happier… less productive. My three months on the ‘skinny jab’
Latest NewsMore
National conversation about assisted dying now vitally important, say experts
Tom McKibbin bidding to become Ireland’s youngest Tour winner since Rory McIlroy
No hosepipe ban expected despite ‘high demand on supplies’, Irish Water confirms
Brian Cox admits he has not watched Succession final episode
Mayor slams Labour for blocking candidacy after stage appearance with Ken Loach
Tom Hollander ‘cautious’ about opening post from Russia during ‘anti-Putin’ play
China tightens Tiananmen Square access on anniversary of pro-democracy protests
Signal error led to rail crash that killed more than 300, says India minister
John Aldridge: I didn’t expect to be picking this Team of the Season
Galway to assess fitness key duo Shane Walsh and Rob Finnerty after victory over Westmeath