John Aldridge: Getting rid of Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane won’t solve Ireland's issues

INTERNATIONAL football finds itself in a very difficult place right now and it’s not just Ireland fans who are losing a bit of interest in watching what has become a sideshow for our great game.

Ireland have the best supporters in world football and they have proved that time and again down the years, but it is hard to get too excited about the kind of game we saw played out at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday.

Denmark without Christian Eriksen were pretty ordinary, but Ireland didn’t show the kind of ambition you might want to see from a home team and the end result was a stalemate that did little to promote a brand of the sport that is struggling to hold its relevance in an era when club football commands so much attention.

While the World Cup finals were enjoyable last summer, the reality is that every time an international break comes around football fans sigh and bemoan the fact that we have to stop the Premier League for a couple of weeks.

If you did a survey of fans and asked them whether they would rather watch Liverpool, Manchester United or one of the other big clubs in action tonight or sit down for 90 minutes of Ireland v Wales, I think we can all guess what the result might be.

This isn’t the fault of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, Wales boss Ryan Giggs or any of the players taking part, but it highlights a harsh reality that outside of major tournaments, international football has lost its relevance big-time.

I feel blessed to have been a part of the Ireland team in an era when international football had a very different profile, with the joy of meeting up for matches never fading during my decade playing for Ireland from 1986 onwards.

We got 125 punts to play a friendly international and 250 punts if it was a qualifier, so money was never the motivation for any of us to pull on that green shirt, but the desire and drive in that dressing room could not have been more acute.

Of course, there was pressure on us to succeed as Ireland players and the biggest pressure came from within our own dressing room, yet the joy we got every time we met up made it an experience none of us would ever miss.

How times have changed. Players opt out of international matches these days with minor injury problems and yet back in our day, we had lads who would skip a club game so that they could fly over early for Ireland matches and make the most of the atmosphere our success was creating. There were occasions when we went overboard and the drinking sessions went on a bit too long and even though our manager Jack Charlton believed it was good for team spirit, we’d never have got away with having so much fun if we were playing the game in this era.

We may well have qualified for Euro’96 if we had a little bit more discipline ahead of a crucial qualifier against Austria in Dublin when Jack famously took the squad to open up a Harry Ramsden’s Fish and Chip restaurant, but I wouldn’t change too many things about my Ireland career.

It’s ironic that my time in football is notable for the amount of goals I scored, yet I would argue that some of my happiest memories come from my time playing for the one team that didn’t get the best of me in front of goal.

Despite that issue, when I reflect on my finest days as a player, I look at beating England at the Euro 88 finals in Stuttgart, the World Cup quarter-quarter-final in Rome in 1990 and the 1994 World Cup as being up there in my cherished memories. Along with the friendships and good times I had during my Ireland career.

I wonder how many of the Ireland team that will take to the field at the Aviva Stadium tonight will be able to sit back in ten years time and say that the best moments of their careers came playing for Ireland?

Sadly, those days are gone for now and we have to hope against hope that a miracle happens in the next few years and a few world beaters emerge through the ranks of Irish football to transform a team that will struggle to shine given the current crop of players we have to pick from.

Getting rid of the Ireland management team Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane is the solution some have been promoting in recent months, but I don’t think a new man at the top would make any difference given the crop of players we have to work with right now.

I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling very disillusioned with the state of international football and unfortunately, I don’t imagine our spirits will be lifted too much by watching Ireland v Wales this evening.

Roll on the return of the Premier League next weekend.

