John Aldridge: Declan Rice has disrespected the Irish badge - we don't need him

DECLAN Rice has had his head turned by the prospect of playing for England and I feel he has shown disrespect to the Irish badge and the green shirt that meant so much to me by dithering over his international future.

Rice is a good young player and he would be very useful to Ireland if he declared to play for us, but I don't like the way he accepted a call-up to the senior Ireland squad from Martin O'Neill, played three times and declared himself proud to be Irish, only to have second thoughts the minute England came calling.

You can't do that. Playing for your country should be the ultimate honour in the game and if you don't feel Irish and fancy your chances of getting into the England side, we don't need you. It's as simple as that.

I was born in England, but when Jack Charlton offered me a chance to play for Ireland, I didn't have to think for a single second about accepting.

Let's be honest, most people in Liverpool consider themselves to be more Irish than English anyway, so the prospect of playing for Ireland possibly even beating England - as we did at the 1988 European Championships - was a massive motivation for me.

In fact, the few times we played against England were the games I wanted to win more than any other and that is what national pride and playing on the international stage should be all about.

Your decision shouldn't come down to which country might be playing better that year or whether you might get a better boot deal if you play for England rather than Ireland. This should be a decision from the heart and that's why I think Rice has got it wrong.

Even if he comes back to play for Ireland now, he has spent the last few weeks 'thinking' about what country he wants to represent and that does not sit well with me. I also think Harry Arter made a mistake when he turned down an Ireland call-up last month after his row with Roy Keane and once again, I would question why he would make that decision.

Harry Arter on the ball during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Roy was a bit over the top in what he said to him and that will not work in the modern world anyway, but Arter is born in England and maybe playing for Ireland is not such a big deal to him.

At least he is back now and while I don't think he is a great player by any means, he needs to go out and prove a few of us wrong when he play Denmark at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

I saw quotes from Ireland manager Martin O'Neill suggesting he would prefer not to use the 'granny rule' and select only homegrown players for his squad and while that is a nice plan in theory, we are not in a position right now to turn away players.

If you qualify for Ireland and you have a passion to play for the country, then there is no reason why you cannot go on to enjoy a wonderful international career.

So many members of the Ireland team I was a part of were not born and bred in Ireland, but the desire and patriotism we had to play for our national team was one of the big driving factors in why we were so successful.

Maybe the rule should be changed so that once you play international football, you are committed to that nation for the rest of your career, never mind whether it is a friendly game or a competitive international.

That would ensure we don't have any more Declan Rice issues cropping up in the future.

