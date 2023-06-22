Joe Delaney, former Honorary Treasurer of the FAI and the father of ex-CEO John, has passed away

The death has occurred of Joe Delaney, the former Honorary Treasurer of the FAI and the father of ex-CEO John.

Delaney was a prominent figure in Irish football administration during the Jack Charlton era, graduating to that level after his association with Waterford United.

The businessman, who ran a bakery business amongst other ventures, was forced to leave his position in the FAI due to a ticketing controversy arising from the 1990 and 1994 World Cups involving a tout known as ‘George the Greek.’

It emerged that Delaney had been dealing with the individual without the knowledge of the FAI executive committee.

Delaney argued that he was ‘conned’ and felt that he paid the penalty for trying to source additional tickets for Ireland fans.

His son shared his father’s grievance and was motivated to follow in his footsteps by climbing through the ranks of the FAI.

Delaney Snr was a life member of the FAI, an honorary President of the Munster Football Association and honorary life President of local club St Michael’s FC in Tipperary. He has a stand named in his honour at Turner’s Cross in Cork.

The father of five is predeceased by his wife Joan.