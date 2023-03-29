Job done – Robert Page hails four-point start as Wales hold off Latvia to add to point from Croatia tie

Wales manager Robert Page declared it a case of “job done” after his team continued a promising start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign by beating Latvia 1-0 in Cardiff.

Kieffer Moore’s first-half header made the difference, with the victory following a 1-1 draw away to Croatia three days ago.

It gave Wales four points out of a possible six, with Moore’s 10th international goal separating the sides.

Kieffer Moore, left, celebrates his winning goal with Connor Roberts, centre, and Harry Wilson (Nick Potts/PA)

“We knew the challenges we were going to be up against,” Page said.

“We got a point in Croatia and and have then won the home game, so it’s job done.

“We created chances to win that game comfortably, and we nullified their threat.

“We know the importance of Kieffer. He played 90-odd minutes for us and the goal was excellent.

“We won’t get carried away. It is a great start for us. It’s an eight-game season, and the first two games have gone really well for us. There is a good energy in the changing room.”

Gareth Bale was given a rousing send-off by Wales supporters before the game following his retirement from football in January, having flown in from his Los Angeles home.

Gareth Bale applauds the Wales fans before the game (David Davies/PA)

And Page added: “Gareth was with us last night. He had an evening meal with us, and he came in to see the lads before the game.

“He had his moment with the supporters, and rightly so. It would have been really special for him.”

Wales’ next qualifying game is at home to group minnows Armenia in June, leaving Page with plenty of time to reflect on a strong opening in the quest for a place at next year’s finals in Germany.

“The way the players trained this week, and the build-up to Croatia, was very good,” Page said.

“The first steps were on Saturday night, and we played a certain way again tonight. We knew we had to be patient with the ball, and I think everyone could see the energy within the team.

“We have got strength in depth, and there are great additions to come back into it.”

Latvia head coach Dainis Kazakevics, meanwhile, had no qualms with the result after his side began their qualifying series on a losing note.

“Wales were stronger,” he said. “While we could have done better, they had more possession and chances.

“Moore and (Aaron) Ramsey were two of the players we had identified before the game and, along with their wingers, were the main threats. In our preparations, we gave them most attention.

“We cannot be satisfied with the result.”