Job done for Ireland as Girls in Green secure seeded World Cup playoff spot with win in Slovakia

Ireland completed the victory necessary in scenic Senec to fore-shorten their World Cup play-off path after Denise O’Sullivan’s decisive strike before half-time set her side on their way to the next stage of a potentially historic qualification success.

Their response to the win was more measured than again Finland; the knowledge then that they had reached the play-offs was clearly a more explosive emotional moment.

But this was a tough engagement which marks another significant stepping stone in this team’s emerging development.

It had been a desperately poor encounter until O’Sullivan’s lethal intervention, with Ireland once more displaying the edginess that had pockmarked their initial showing against Finland in Tallaght last week.

However, here in Senec, they once more navigated a path through the initial awkwardness and will now get the chance to plot their way through the latter stages of qualification, with Friday’s draw set to reveal their opponents in the one-off round two play-off.

They may still be required to head to New Zealand next year for an elaborate play-off campaign, as only the best two ranked qualifiers of the round three play-offs will secure direct passage to the World Cup.

But Ireland are at the business end of it now when for so many years their race had been usually well run by now.

Bedecked in unfamiliar orange, the visitors made an assured start, albeit one littered with misplaced passes and there was an early appearance for Megan Campbell’s renowned arrowing weapon from the hands.

One concession in the middle of the field caused minor distress but Courtney Brosnan was able to sweep from her goal to collect Ludmila Mat’avkova’s heavy through ball to Patricia Hmirova.

Heather Payne connected weakly with a Campbell cross as Ireland sought some passing purpose, if too rarely.

Slovakia, as they had done in a Dublin stalemate they probably should have won, reminded us of their qualities, with smooth switches of play and neat interchanges signalling intent, but Ireland’s rigid shape muted further ambitions.

Ireland needed Katie McCabe on the ball and she was switched from right to left in order to do so, immediately drawing two fouls as her influence grew.

Diminutive stopper Maria Korenciova had to retrieve McCabe’s misjudged free from beneath her posts; captain Dominika Skorvanakova’s skimming drive zipped past Brosnan’s post at the other end.

The slim pickings betrayed the grittiness of the fare.

The best chance fell to McCabe on the edge of the box, but her tame right-footed effort midway through the half was collected comfortably.

Some discomfort, then, when O’Riordan’s back pass went out for a corner; Louise Quinn, as she has done many times in her 98 internationals, cleared the potential set-piece danger by using her head.

It took 26 minutes for Ireland’s most creative duo, McCabe and O’Sullivan, to link up and Ireland looked dangerous then.

But they couldn’t convert the pressure; as they had done when conceding in Dublin, they then bequeathed their entire left flank to the hosts but they, too, couldn’t muster any threat. Riordan then did well to clear a dangerous cross as Ma’tavkova lurked behind her in heading range.

A set-piece seemed the best route to goal and Diane Caldwell should have provided it in the 32nd minute.

From McCabe’s corner on the left, Louise Quinn nodded it down but, despite controlling the dropping ball with a fortuitous touch, she skewed her volley wide; despite the traffic, she should have scored.

That would have relived the mounting pressure; no matter, the cork was released from the next wave of attack when Denise O’Sullivan claimed her fifth goal of a hugely influential campaign and her 19th in 96 appearances.

Jess Ziu’s growing prominence was franked when she seized on possession in midfield, slipping a ball through to O’Sullivan, from there out wide right to Payne.

Her cross was only partially cleared by a hesitant Jana Vojjekova and O’Sullivan pounced immediately on the fortune, swivelling and shooting decisively into the bottom right-hand corner of Korenciova’s net from 12 yards.

Ireland needed to remain wary; a poor Quinn clearance forced Brosnan’s first save of the night, Diana Lameslova’s rasper testing her fielding.

It was all too much for two leery Slovak supporters who brightened up the proceedings for the sparse 490 attendance, engaging in a testy contretemps with security before being briefly removed from the premises.

A sprinkling of Irish fans were the happier for the half-time lead.

The sides had shared possession and Ireland needed to up the ante. They pressed with a tad more urgency, remaining resolute; the Slovaks became ragged and a tad undisciplined, too.

McCabe’s stunning volley from outside the area almost doubled Ireland’s lead on the hour mark; the captain was then scythed down moments later, Lamesova a belated entry into Maria Martinez’s black book.

Ireland went close again in the 73rd minute; Riordan advancing forward as Agg nodded on McCabe’s free-kick but the defender’s shot was cleared off the line by Patricia Fischerova. A McCabe shot hinted at urgency to put the night to bed.

The game was disintegrating into a scrappy, niggly affair. Tamara Morakova flashed a searching effort over the bar but their threat was increasingly physical, not tactical.

Slovakia – M Korenciova; K Kosikova, J Vojtekova, D Lemesova, P Fischerova, A Horvatjova; L Mat’avkova (S Semanova 66), D Skorvankova, M Mikolajova, M Surnovska (K Panokova 83); P Hmirova (T Morikova 72).

Ireland – C Brosnan; H Scott (E Molloy 68), C O’Riordan, L Quinn, D Caldwell, M Campbell; J Ziu, L Agg, D O’Sullivan, K McCabe; H Payne (L Kiernan 83).

Referee – M Martinez