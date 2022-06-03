Jim Crawford’s U-21 side confident as they close in on qualification

Ireland Under-21 manager Jim Crawford during a training session at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Ireland’s U-21s are on the cusp of history against Bosnia & Herzegovina tonight.

No Irish team has qualified for a major tournament at U-21 level, and Jim Crawford’s side have the chance to change that in their final three European Championship qualifiers.

Six points from three games would all but secure a play-off spot. Two home wins could also set up a winner-takes-all clash against Italy in the final qualifier, providing other results go Ireland’s way.

Ireland began their campaign in September with a 2-0 win over tonight’s visitors, but their form soon dipped as they picked up four points from the following four games.

However, consecutive victories against Sweden have put Crawford’s side back on track ahead of this month’s triple-header to qualify for Romania & Georgia 2023.

Crawford is expecting a difficult test this evening.

“Bosnia & Herzegovina would be a physical team,” Crawford said. “It’s what we expected when we went over to open the campaign. It was only two set-pieces, a penalty and a corner-kick that got us over the line. There’s no doubt it’s going to be a tough game.”

However, buoyed by back-to-back wins and a fully fit squad, Crawford believes momentum is on their side.

“There is certainly momentum with us. Training has been excellent. There is a real drive, appetite, and bullet-proof determination to get to where they want to go.”

Several players who are still eligible for the U-21s have been drafted into the senior side, highlighting a clear pathway to Stephen Kenny’s set-up.

Senior ambitions must be parked this month though, as Ireland’s eyes are firmly set on making history.

Ireland U-21 vs Bosnia & H’vina U-21

Live, RTÉ2, 7.30