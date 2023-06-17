Jim Crawford hails ‘outstanding’ Ireland U21s after dramatic draw with Ukraine

Bosun Lawal, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring Ireland's second goal during the U21 International friendly draw with Ukraine at Union Sport-Club in Bad Blamau, Austri

Ireland U-21 manager Jim Crawford hailed his side’s performance against a more experienced Ukrainian outfit as they twice came from behind to draw in Austria on Friday night.

In their first test of the June window, Crawford singled Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran and Celtic’s Bosun Lawal out for praise after the pair both hit their first goals for the U-21s in Blumau.

The Ireland boss believed his side deserved to win the friendly and labelled his charges as ‘outstanding’ against a Ukraine team who are bound for the U-21 European Championships next week.

"I think if you look at the context, Ukraine, who are starting their European Championships next week, were at full strength. They also had two senior internationals who were part of their group. I thought we were outstanding,” said Crawford following the 2-2 draw.

"We showed character to come back twice, I thought Andy Moran was a thorn in their side with some fantastic individual play and a fantastic goal as well.”

“Then Bosun delivered an unbelievable individual goal,” added Crawford, as the centre-half netted a stunning solo strike eight minutes from time to level it.

“I was happy to play a team like Ukraine who are older than our group. It was a real test for us. There is no point in this June window in playing easy teams. For me, I thought we were the better team and created more chances.

“We were a little bit disappointed that we didn’t go and win it. A lot of really really good performances and we’re delighted with the players.”

Up next for the U-21s is a test against Kuwait’s U-22s in Bad Radkersburg on Monday (kick-off 4pm Irish time), and Crawford intends to make several changes as well as giving others their debuts.

“There are going to be a lot of changes made, I think that’s important,” he said ahead of their last friendly of the June window.

“We watched Kuwait against Ukraine and they are very dangerous on the counter attack and have a few good individual players so it’s something we’ll have to be conscious of going into that game.

“We’ll be giving a couple debuts. We’re going to take it seriously, we want to win the game. The game against Iceland (2-1 win) and now the performance against Ukraine, we have got better and better so we want to continue that and finish this window with a really good performance.”

Celtic’s Lawal insists their performance against an older Ukraine side proves the new-look U-21s are capable of taking on any nation, and says there are learnings to be taken after conceding two penalties in the draw.

“I just stepped in, intercepted the ball, saw space and just attacked it. I just went through and it was a good finish. It's always good to get a goal for my country, I'm delighted,” said Lawal after his third U-21 cap.

“The boys did well to get a draw. We showed we can play against a good side, who are going to the Euros next week. We showed we can compete with them and anyone we play against. That's the standard now so we'll keep going.

“Apart from the penalties we gave away they didn’t really have many chances. There are lessons to take forward that we can’t give away sloppy goals like that. If we do, they will punish us.”