Jim Crawford adds two more players to Ireland U-21 squad ahead of Sweden clash

Darragh Burns has been called up to the Ireland U-21 squad. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

St Patrick's Athletic winger Darragh Burns and Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips have been added to the Ireland U-21 squad for the European Championships qualifier in Sweden next Tuesday.

The duo were with the Irish U-20 group that met this week and last night suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Irish amateur side in a friendly in Whitehall. Jim Crawford organised that game for players in the 2002 age group who missed out on their U-19 international year because of the pandemic.

Crawford had decided beforehand to keep Burns and Phillips around to be a part of the U-21 preparations for their big game in Sweden next Tuesday.

The fact that Fulham's Ollie O'Neill will start this week with Tom Mohan's U-19 side before joining up with the U-21 squad was a factor in the Burns' decision. O'Neill will play in the elite phase U-19 game against England today before travelling to Dublin.

Burns - who has a parent from either side of the border - has just switched allegiance from Northern Ireland to the Republic. Phillips made a winter move from Drogheda United to Crystal Palace after a big breakthrough year in the League of Ireland.

"It gives me a chance to look at them for the next campaign or there's every opportunity they could be joining us in the June window," said Crawford.

"It was decided before last night. I'd touched base with Tim Clancy (St Pat's boss) and Paddy McCarthy (Crystal Palace U-23 manager). It's been a great journey for Killian, he's gone over to Crystal Palace and he's still finding his feet over there. It's great for him.

"Darragh Burns, it's great we got him over the line as regards citizenship. It was a difficult pitch for both of them (in Home Farm last night).

"Darragh is all about 1 v 1 situations on nice surfaces, it was a different type of challenge for him. I'm looking forward to working with Darragh going forward and he's thrilled to be in with the 21s for the duration of this window."

Crawford is refusing to take too much hope from Sweden's decision to promote Manchester United star Anthony Elanga out of the U-21s and into their senior squad.

"I'm sure there's another Elanga somewhere in Sweden, they've brought in a boy who is 16 and playing in Denmark (Roony Bardghji of Copenhagen). He's meant to be a real talent playing first team football already. It's exciting, I'm looking forward to the game, it's a big game for us."