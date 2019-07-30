Jill Ellis has announced her intention to step down as coach of the United States Women's team in October.

Jill Ellis to step down as USA women's football manager after leading team to back-to-back World Cup wins

Ellis led the team to back-to-back World Cup titles, culminating in their 2-0 win over Holland in Lyon earlier this month.

The 52-year-old said it was the "right time" to retire from the role, with the search for her successor due to start following the imminent appointment of a new general manager.

Ellis said: "The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honour of a lifetime.

"I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them."

Ellis took over as national team coach in 2014 and inspired her first World Cup triumph over Japan in Canada one year later.

She will leave her role having won 102 international matches, and as the first coach in history to win two Women's World Cups.

Ellis, who will continue for at least the next year in an ambassadorial role, added: "When I accepted the head coaching position this was the timeframe I envisioned.

"The timing is right to move on and the program is positioned to remain at the pinnacle of women's soccer.

"Change is something I have always embraced in my life and for me and my family this is the right moment."

Online Editors