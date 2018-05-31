Jeff Hendrick returns to Ireland squad while Graham Burke likely to miss League game with Shamrock Rovers
Jeff Hendrick is back in the Ireland squad for Saturday's friendly against the USA after he recovered from injury.
Martin O'Neill has made a few changes to his panel after Monday's 2-0 loss in France, as Shaun Williams has left the squad because he's getting married, but John O'Shea is in, the veteran playing his last international against the USA.
Hendrick had been ruled out by O'Neill due to a back injury but he was fit enough to train with the squad at FAI HQ on Thursday morning. Derrick Williams and Harry Arter are injury concerns.
Martin O'Neill will confirm the details later today but it's likely that Graham Burke will not be released to the Shamrock Rovers squad for Friday's clash with Dundalk, but Shane Supple will be allowed join the Bohemians panel for their trip to Limerick.
