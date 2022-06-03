Jeff Hendrick grateful to Stephen Kenny as he prepares for Toon exit

He finished the Euro 2016 finals with the reputation of a player that Ireland could build a team around. But as he heads into the first match of a new campaign, in the Nations League, Jeff Hendrick has an unwanted status, a tag he didn’t want or need.

With just seven league starts at club level last season, Hendrick has played the least amount of football of any player, bar goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher, in Stephen Kenny’s current 27-man squad. Certain to start in the heat of Yerevan tomorrow, probably alongside Josh Cullen, he lacks any kind of certainty on his club situation, two years left on his estimated £50,000-a-week (€58.5k) contract at Newcastle United but with an admission now by Hendrick that he’s unlikely to wear those black and white stripes again.

“I’d say it’s a possibility, things can change, football is crazy like that, but it’s a strong possibility,” Hendrick says when asked if he’s played his last game for the Magpies.

“Newcastle have done really well and brought some good players in and I can admit their midfield is very strong with the additions in January. I’m not the club, I’m not doing the buying or whatever, but I’d imagine they will strengthen the whole squad again in the summer. For me, it’s about being realistic and being prepared that I might need to go somewhere else for games.”

Manager Kenny has spoken in glowing terms of Hendrick’s approach to his craft, his dedication evident in his diet while the player also hires fitness experts, off his own bat, to improve his game and keep him at the top level.

“His commitment to his physical regime, his fitness levels are incredible and he pushes himself and the way he lives, he’s a strict vegan, and the way he lives physically and how he trains. He’s one that very few people could do it, not play and then come in and play,” Kenny said in Yerevan yesterday when asked about Hendrick.

Hendrick, in return, is grateful for the support shown by Kenny through his tough times at club level while there’s also an awareness from Hendrick that a lack of game-time with his club could impact his international prospects.

“I’m at the age where I want to keep playing and keep going with the international side. It wouldn’t be beneficial for me to hang around and do what I did at the start of the year,” he says, explaining that Ireland’s busy spell in the autumn months (seven internationals between September and November) was his only real outlet in terms of matches.

“It was from the November to January window where I didn’t play for two-and-a-half months, so I knew I needed to go and play games because I knew I couldn’t go from November to March without getting enough game-time. It would have been difficult for the manager here to justify playing me.”

He says Kenny’s decision to keep picking him for Ireland, despite his lowered status with Newcastle, was “brilliant”. He says: “It was the strangest season for me at club level, with the lack of game-time I had but to come in and have the confidence in me to still perform was brilliant, I just tried to repay him [Kenny] with performances.”

In turn, Hendrick – who has often been criticised for his Ireland displays – has been one of the mainstays under Kenny for the last 18 months. “I think I have performed really well. Hopefully I will play as much as I can in these games and then see who’s been watching or who’s interested in me. That’s all I can do. I have performed really well and I want to keep performing at that level and help the team in any way I can,” he says.

Hendrick, previously linked with a move to Turkey, says he’ll consider all offers, including any from outside the UK when it comes to his next move and he’s also adamant that a move to the Championship, where he played (albeit too briefly) with QPR last season would not be beneath him.

“I went in January to the Championship and it doesn’t bother me, I have played in the Premier League for five-and-a-half years, I have enjoyed my time, had some real ups and downs but the main thing is going to the right team for me, where I can play my best,” he says.

He’s also ready to battle the heat in Yerevan – it was 32 degrees when the squad trained here yesterday at 5pm local time, kick-off time for tomorrow’s game. “Obviously it poses different challenges but we have played in hot temperatures before. You know it’s going to be difficult and you just have to get on with it.

“The heat is one factor and then the travel back. Four games, they all have meaning to it but that’s why we have a big squad and we have to be ready to play whatever part you’re chosen for.”