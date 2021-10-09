Jason Knight during a Republic of Ireland training session at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Jason Knight has not recovered from illness in time to figure in tonight's World Cup qualifier with Azerbaijan.

Having missed Thursday’s session the Derby player trained at the stadium last night but Stephen Kenny indicated he would not make the cut if he wasn't feeling strong enough.

And while Adam Idah has recovered from his bout of fever to make the matchday 23, Knight is absent from the list that was submitted to UEFA.

Both players have twice tested negative for Covid since their arrival in the Azerbaijani capital.

Match-day Squad | Azerbaijan v Ireland



Adam Idah, Chiedozie Ogbene, Enda Stevens & Cyrus Christie named in the match-day squad for the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier



Keane, Scales & Knight miss out #COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/cWNpm0cAkd — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 9, 2021

Late call Liam Scales and new cap Will Keane have also missed out on inclusion.

Knight was a strong contender to feature after starting in both games in June and the midfielder's energy was missed in last month’s qualifiers through injury..

However, Kenny will now have to cope without him for the clash with the bottom seeds.

Ireland travelled without captain Seamus Coleman and Dara O’Shea (injury) while Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby miss out through suspension.

Ireland squad v Azerbaijan

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Burnley)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren),

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), James Collins (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur) Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United).