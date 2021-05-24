Jamie McGrath one of four uncapped players called into Stephen Kenny's Ireland squad

Stephen Kenny has called up four uncapped players, including the Scottish-based Jamie McGrath, Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele and Shamrock Rovers man Danny Mandroiu for a training camp and two friendly games next month.

Injury denied Kenny access to players like Callum O'Dowda, Jack Byrne and Kevin Long while experienced players like Robbie Brady, Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick and Enda Stevens will also miss out on that camp in Spain as well as the games against Andorra and Hungary.

There is a first senior call-up for Hoops star Danny Mandroiu, who had played under Kenny at U-21 level, as the only home based player in the squad, meaning that St Patrick's Athletic man Chris Forrester misses out, while St Mirren's Jamie McGrath, who worked with Kenny at Dundalk, is also in line for his debut. Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene gets a call-up and there is also promotion for U-21 defender Andrew Omobamidele, on a high after winning promotion to the Premier League with Norwich City.

Lee O'Connor, first capped at senior level by Mick McCarthy in 2019, gets a recall, a boost for the Waterford lad after his Tranmere Rovers side missed out in their promotion bid, O'Connor now returning to Celtic after a loan spell. Ryan Manning and Conor Hourihane will hook up with the squad after their involvement with Swansea City in the Championship promotion playoff final.

Ireland play Andorra in Barcelona on Thursday June 3 and then face Hungary in Budapest on June 8.

Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Brighton), Jamie McGrath (St. Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).







