Jamie McGrath makes first start Ireland start against Portugal as Shane Long is ruled out due to Covid

Jamie McGrath starts for Ireland against Portugal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

It is a big night for Jamie McGrath after the St Mirren midfielder was named to make his first Ireland start away to Portugal in the World Cup qualifiers.

The ex-Dundalk man will play in a youthful attack alongside Norwich striker Adam Idah and Brighton star Aaron Connolly.

Gavin Bazunu starts in goal for the Boys in Green, with Shane Duffy, John Egan and Dara O'Shea set to anchor a three-man central defence.

Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman are set to line out at wing back, while Josh Cullen and Jeff Hendrick will play in the centre of midfield.

The FAI also announced that Shane Long has been ruled out of the game after testing positive for Covid-19.

"The player has been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols ahead of tonight's FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Portugal and we wish Shane well in his recovery," the FAI said in a statement.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm.

Ireland XI v Portugal: Bazunu, Duffy, Egan, O’Shea; Coleman, Cullen, Hendrick, Doherty; McGrath, Idah, Connolly.