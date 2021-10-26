Jamie McGrath should be fit for World Cup duty with Ireland next month as St Mirren have confirmed that his injury is not as serious as was first feared.

There were real concerns for the Meath native when he was stretchered off during his club's defeat to Rangers on Sunday, with worries that McGrath, impressive in his outings for Ireland to date, would be absent.

But Jim Goodwin, the club's Irish-born manager, says he will be out short-term and while he will miss their next two games, he could be fit for Ireland duty.

"We're pleased to say it's not as bad as first feared. He's had his scan and it seems to have settled down a lot. It was a bang on the hip and there seems to have been a bit of a bleed in and around the muscles around the hip and that's what has caused the pain," Goodwin told the club's website.

"I don't think it will be a long-term thing. I would like to think that Jamie will be back training the Monday after the Dundee game."