James Quinn: Jack Charlton’s era helped to frame Irish identity

With the English football season upon us again, it is likely that few Irish international players will make regular appearances for Premier League clubs in the months ahead. Appearances for teams capable of challenging for the title will probably be fewer still.

It is worth recalling that it was not always so, even in some dark days for Irish soccer. When the Republic of Ireland lost 4-1 to Denmark at Lansdowne Road in a World Cup qualifier on November 13, 1985, seven of the team’s starting 11 played for the top English teams of Manchester United, Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal, all challengers for the First Division title. The team also included Liam Brady of Inter Milan.

The margin of defeat and size of the crowd reminded many of the bleak years of 1968 to 1971 when the team went 20 matches without a win and long-suffering supporters began to turn their backs on the international game.

​Despite the quality of the players available, it was an Irish team going nowhere. The contrast with neighbours Northern Ireland, who had just qualified for back-to-back World Cups, was striking: in 19 attempts since 1934 the FAI team had failed to qualify for a major tournament.

Drastic action was required. The appointment of Jack Charlton as manager was welcomed by some, but many more were opposed or sceptical. Performances in the qualifiers for the 1988 European Championship in West Germany were steady rather than spectacular but, in November 1987, Scotland’s victory over Bulgaria ensured that the Republic qualified for its first ever international tournament.

When the draw was made for Euro ’88, Charlton’s side was pitted against England, with tough matches against the Soviet Union and Holland to follow. Some feared they would struggle against such strong opponents but still supporters travelled to Germany in their thousands.

When, on June 12, 1988, the Republic and England met in Stuttgart’s Neckarstadion, the Irish outnumbered the English in the 51,000 crowd and, after one of the most nerve-wracking games in Irish football history, saw their team win 1–0. The result gave a massive boost to Irish football supporters, and even to those who previously had little interest in the game. Many were drawn in, and the next two matches were keenly watched in homes, halls, pubs and clubs across the country.

Defeat to Holland ended the Republic’s hopes of making the semi-final but failed to dent pride in the team’s achievement. The victory over England was celebrated as the most important in 60 years of international football. When the team returned home, an estimated 250,000 people lined the streets of Dublin to applaud them and the FAI president Fran Fields proudly observed that “the game in this country had, at last, come of age”.

Had Euro ’88 been a one-off success, it is likely that much of the team’s new support would have dissipated or moved on to other sports. Instead it marked the beginning of the most successful period in the team’s history in which they would qualify for consecutive World Cups.

Italia ’90 is generally regarded as the highlight of the Charlton era. After three draws, the team progressed to a second-round tie against Romania in Genoa. Public interest was by then almost universal. A tense game went to a nail-biting penalty shoot-out in which both teams scored their first four kicks. After Packie Bonner saved the Romanians’ fifth penalty, David O’Leary coolly converted to put his team into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Those few minutes are still widely recalled as among the most dramatic ever in Irish sport.

The team would lose 1–0 to Italy in the quarter-final, but again pride trumped disappointment and their return to Dublin prompted massive celebrations that surpassed those of 1988. Charlton and the players seemed overwhelmed by their welcome, having not quite realised just how avidly the tournament was followed in Ireland.

Charlton himself became a national hero. Mick Byrne, the long-serving team physiotherapist, went so far as to compare Charlton’s influence to that of the trade unionist Jim Larkin. Byrne, whose father was a Dublin dock-worker, maintained that Charlton had provided Irish soccer with the inspiring leadership that Larkin had given the Irish labour movement in the 1910s. The comparison is not too far-fetched: in their commanding personalities, unwillingness to listen to others and ruthlessness in dealing with dissidents, while also inspiring great loyalty and affection, ‘Big Jack’ and ‘Big Jim’ were not dissimilar. Both vigorously shook up the dispirited worlds into which they had arrived and became deeply influential figures in Irish life.

The joy and celebration unleashed by the Republic’s performances owed much to the temper of the times. In addition to the shadow cast by the Troubles, the Republic was deeply divided politically and socially: bitterly-fought referendums on abortion and divorce during the 1980s had confirmed the dominance of conservative Catholic teachings. In some of its laws, norms and attitudes it was a society closer to the 1920s than the 2020s.

​The economy too was stagnant: a crushing national debt led to sharp rises in taxation and cuts in social services, and unemployment stood at almost 20 per cent in 1987, while emigration reached levels not seen since the 1950s. People needed a boost, and the Irish soccer team delivered.

In the 1994 World Cup in the USA, the Republic avenged their 1990 defeat to Italy with a 1-0 win in Giants Stadium. This though was the highlight of their tournament. In a second round match against Holland, a jaded team tamely exited the tournament after a 2-0 defeat. Criticisms grew about Charlton’s crude tactics which seemed particularly ill-suited to long tournaments in hot climates, as the manager’s attritional style wore down his own players.

It was the beginning of the end. After the Republic failed to qualify for the 1996 European Championships, Charlton resigned. He himself was well aware of the ruthless and fickle nature of professional sport and, keen to maintain his good relationship with the Irish public, thought it better to go. In retrospect it seems a wise decision. His team’s exploits in 1988-94 stand as the golden age of Irish soccer.

In the years that followed many recalled these days as among the happiest in their lives, and gleefully seized on opportunities to relive them. When Charlton died in July 2020, a quarter century after he had managed the Republic, he was widely mourned in Ireland, all the more so given his struggles with the bewilderment and vulnerability of dementia in his final years. Tributes were paid to a man who had changed not just the fortunes of the Irish football team, but helped to transform the way people saw themselves, replacing fear of failure and humiliation with confidence and pride.

James Quinn is the author of No Foreign Game: Association Football and the Making of Irish Identities, published by Merrion Press