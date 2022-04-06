James McClean set to miss Ireland’s summer internationals after knee injury

James McClean is a doubt for Ireland’s summer internationals but that’s a better case scenario than the initial prognosis after he suffered a knee injury in action for Wigan on Saturday.

Latics boss Leam Richardson has revealed that club medics feared McClean could spend up to a year on the sidelines after sustaining damage against Bolton.

However, the prognosis is now better and the injury is now being viewed in terms of weeks rather than months if all goes to plan.

It has cast doubt on McClean’s prospects of featuring in the remainder of the league season and by extension Ireland’s summer programme, although the player’s history of recovering for international duty suggests he will give himself every chance.

“With James, it’s probably better news than we thought,” said Richardson.

“It was first reported that it was going to be 9-12 months, but it’s now going to be a number of weeks - which is more positive.”