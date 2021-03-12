James McClean gives welcome boost to Stephen Kenny with Stoke winger now expected to be fit for March qualifiers

Ireland midfielder James McClean has made a swifter recovery than expected and is likely to join up with Stephen Kenny's Ireland panel for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. Pic: SPORTSFILE

James McClean will be in Stephen Kenny's squad for Ireland's crunch World Cup qualifier in Serbia on March 24.

It was expected that McClean would miss out on the Belgrade encounter after Stoke boss Michael O'Neill said on February 28 that the Derryman would be out for 'four to six weeks' after receiving an injection on a foot injury.

However, independent.ie understands that the 31-year-old has made a swift recovery and will be travelling although he's unlikely to figure for Stoke before linking up with Kenny's panel in Manchester on Sunday week.

It's a welcome bit of good news for the Ireland manager who has lost Darren Randolph this week and also looks set to be without Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah after negative bulletins from their club managers.

McClean will now be a strong contender to start on the left side with Connolly out of the equation although Kenny had spoken of using the Brighton player in a more central role going forward.

Alternative options include Callum O'Dowda (who played for the Bristol City U23 side this week after a layoff), Callum Robinson and Daryl Horgan although the last named duo have moreso featured on the right wing under Kenny.

But McClean's battle hardened qualities will give him a strong chance of featuring, especially as Kenny is going to be relying on relatively inexperienced players in other positions.

Caoimhin Kelleher will be making his debut if passed fit to step in for Randolph while the unavailability of John Egan has posed issues in central defence especially with Shane Duffy so badly out of form.

Roy Hodgson has also said that it would be 'pie in the sky' to expect James McCarthy, Kenny's first choice central midfielder at the beginning of his tenure, to be allowed to figure in the treble header with Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar.

Read More

Online Editors