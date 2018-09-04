James McClean faces surgery on injured wrist as problems mount for Ireland ahead of Wales clash
James McClean is out of Ireland's Nations League clash against Wales on Thursday after he suffered a wrist injury in training.
McClean shared a picture on social media after today's session in Abbotstown of his arm in a cast accompanied by the words: "Next step surgery....f**k it. One of those things."
The FAI confirmed McClean won't feature after he injured his wrist.
"James McClean has been ruled out of our UEFA Nations League opener with a wrist injury sustained in training. The midfielder will undergo surgery today. We wish James a speedy recovery."
McClean's absence is the latest in a series of blows for Martin O'Neill and Ireland.
Yesterday, the Irish boss confirmed Independent.ie's story that Harry Arter has left the squad indefinitely because of a bust-up with Roy Keane earlier this year while Shane Long is also ruled out of Thursday's Wales clash with a foot injury.
Scott Hogan (groin), Robbie Brady (ankle), James McCarthy (leg) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are all on the missing list.
Republic of Ireland Squad
Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)
Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)
Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)
Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)
