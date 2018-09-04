James McClean is out of Ireland's Nations League clash against Wales on Thursday after he suffered a wrist injury in training.

James McClean is out of Ireland's Nations League clash against Wales on Thursday after he suffered a wrist injury in training.

James McClean faces surgery on injured wrist as problems mount for Ireland ahead of Wales clash

McClean shared a picture on social media after today's session in Abbotstown of his arm in a cast accompanied by the words: "Next step surgery....f**k it. One of those things."

The FAI confirmed McClean won't feature after he injured his wrist.

"James McClean has been ruled out of our UEFA Nations League opener with a wrist injury sustained in training. The midfielder will undergo surgery today. We wish James a speedy recovery."

McClean's absence is the latest in a series of blows for Martin O'Neill and Ireland.

Yesterday, the Irish boss confirmed Independent.ie's story that Harry Arter has left the squad indefinitely because of a bust-up with Roy Keane earlier this year while Shane Long is also ruled out of Thursday's Wales clash with a foot injury.

Scott Hogan (groin), Robbie Brady (ankle), James McCarthy (leg) and Sean Maguire (hamstring) are all on the missing list.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)

More to follow...

Online Editors