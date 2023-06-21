James McClean: Dutch vulnerable as they lack ‘togetherness’ and ‘camaraderie’ Ireland possess in abundance

Prefacing his remarks by saying “I don’t want to make headlines” is no guarantee that his comments won’t be picked up abroad and picked up wrong.

But James McClean had laid down a marker for the rest of the Euro 2024 campaign by claiming that Holland – the next team to visit Dublin, in September – are vulnerable as a group of talented individuals who lack the team ethos at the heart of Stephen Kenny’s outfit. Not only that, the 100-cap man insists Ireland still have a role to play in the qualifiers.

In the wake of Monday’s 3-0 win over Gibraltar, McClean admitted that younger members of the side were suffering from a lack of experience but added that the experience they are gaining will stand to them as they seek to deliver success like the Martin O’Neill-era wins away to Wales and Austria.

“There is a lot of ability in them young lads. If you can get them playing with confidence, you are on to a winner. Hopefully, they can create special memories for themselves,” McClean said, keen for the older members in the squad to steer more callow players in the right direction.

​“If we can pass on any experience, those are nights that get talked about, as they were special nights. The young lads in the squad are like sponges, they want to learn, which is a great trait to have as a young player. As senior players, our job is to try and pass on them experiences and help them get those experiences for themselves.”

Next up for Ireland is a daunting trip to France in September, but the subsequent match at home to Holland is a chance for Ireland to show how they are more of a unit than the Dutch.

“I have seen plenty of them,” McClean added when asked if he’d watched Holland of late. “I don’t want to create headlines and be disrespectful, but they seem to have a lot of very good individual players, but maybe as a team, they are not where they want to be. Hopefully, we can exploit that. I think we perform better in the big games, as you have seen here against France. We will see.

“I don’t think that [lack of team ethos] is something that can ever be questioned, the togetherness in the Irish team, especially from the day that I [first] came into the set-up. There is always great camaraderie. It’s a special atmosphere within the camp. We had to be picked up off the floor last Friday [in Athens] because we had put so much in. We had good preparation and just did not perform, but that’s football. That happens, especially with young players. Our job is to help [the younger players] become more consistent. I feel these lads will flourish and become the future of Irish football for a long time.”

McClean argued that Monday’s win over Gibraltar was a response to the sub-par effort in Athens. “Nobody likes being criticised, that’s the way it is. No one likes it, but we’re not stupid. This is the game we are in. If you don’t perform and do well, criticism comes with that, as does praise when you are doing well, so you have to take the bad with the good.

“We bounced back, that’s all we could do on Monday night. We could do no more than bounce back. It’s a massive win to take us into September. Hopefully, we can pull off one of those famous wins.

“It’s obviously not pleasing [being scoreless at half-time at home to Gibraltar], but France beat them 3-0, Holland beat them 3-0. I am not here bigging them up, but it’s frustrating when you have 10 players behind the ball. It can be hard to break down, but we got the job done. It was comfortable.

“We’re not going to put ourselves up on a pedestal for beating Gibraltar, but we know there is a lot of football to be played and we are up for the fight.”