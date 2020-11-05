James Collins back in Ireland squad for forthcoming triple header

Luton Town striker James Collins has been handed a recall by Stephen Kenny to boost his striking options in the wake of David McGoldrick's shock decision to retire from international football.

And Kenny has also named Seamus Coleman in his squad for a triple header, starting with next week's friendly against England at Wembley, even though the Everton defender is a major doubt due to injury.

Kenny has named a 26-man squad for the three games, though Jack Byrne will sit out the England game and will hook up with the squad for their game against Wales in Cardiff and then the home tie with Bulgaria.

IRELAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).

