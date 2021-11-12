Jack Taylor called into Ireland squad for Luxembourg trip after Jayson Molumby withdrawn

Peterborough United's Jack Taylor has been called into the Ireland senior squad

PETERBOROUGH United man Jack Taylor could make his senior Ireland debut in Luxembourg on Sunday after he was drafted in to replace the injured Jayson Molumby.

Molumby and Andrew Omobamidele missed Thursday's 0-0 draw home draw with Portugal due to injury and while Omobamidele did travel to Luxembourg in the hope of being fit, midfielder Molumby has returned to his club but U21 cap Taylor has been called up.

Manager Stephen Kenny had said when naming his squad that Posh man Taylor was unlucky to miss out but was on standby.