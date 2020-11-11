Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Michael Keane - Three Lions will always be a bigger draw than the Shamrock

Defender Michael Keane has a few career landmarks which are burned into the memory bank. Manchester United debut in 2011, first Premier League game in 2014, senior international debut and then that big move to Everton, both in 2017.

March 21 in 2010 has probably been removed from the honours list in his own mind but that was the day when Keane, then a very promising talent from the Manchester United academy, played international football for the first time.

No three lions on his shirt, not even one lion but the shamrock, Keane playing for the Republic of Ireland's U-17 side in a Euro qualifier against Finland.

Within two years, Keane was an Ireland player no more, defecting to his native England in January 2012.

"I just made a change," he said at the time, using United's in-house publication to explain his decision, though that five-word phrase in confirming his switch sounds like he had changed countries as easily and thoughtlessly as if he'd changed boot suppliers or got a new mobile phone.

He would later admit that he used his time with the Irish youth teams to develop his game as he wasn't good enough for England at the time: "I was thankful to Ireland to play but England was my country. There was never any doubt."

Declan Rice celebrating Ireland's goal in a senior friendly against the USA in June 2018. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Declan Rice celebrating Ireland's goal in a senior friendly against the USA in June 2018. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

If Ireland fans had been allowed in to Wembley for tomorrow's international friendly, it's almost certain that England's Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, if selected, would have borne the brunt of any verbal abuse from the away support, Keane's dalliance with Ireland more remote and carrying less emotion to warrant sustained attention.

Healed

Time has also been a healer: Keane broke up with Ireland in 2012, but Rice was (controversially) named Ireland's young player of the year only last year, and the scars have not yet healed.

When Grealish was in the Ireland set-up, Grealish told tales of him playing hurling at Croke Park and honouring his grandparents with the wearing of the green, like the content of a bad 1980s ballad. Rice kissed the badge, learned the words of 'Amhrán na bhFiann' and, with teary-eyed emotion, spoke of how a training session with the Ireland senior team in Cork was like an unbreakable link to his Cork-born grandparents.

Michael Keane after being called up to the Ireland U-18 squad

Michael Keane after being called up to the Ireland U-18 squad

Grealish, Rice and Keane all made the decision to spurn Ireland for England. To some people in this country, that defection, coming so soon after their protestations of loyalty to Ireland, elevates them to a level of criminality against this nation along the lines of Trevelyan and Cromwell and the chants and banners from the Irish supporters would have made that clear tomorrow night, if fans were admitted.

Instead there will be silence. On the pitch there may be verbal clashes, the occasional reminder from one of the Ireland players that they were a disgrace for turning their back on their country.

If it turns into a sledging match, the obvious riposte from the England camp is that three of the Irish squad (Shane Duffy, James McClean and Callum Robinson) also changed international allegiance, while Ciaran Clark, not in this Ireland squad due to injury but who is due a return once he's fit, is a former England U-21 captain.

If the Republic's fans seethe over the apostasy of Rice and Grealish, it's certain that if the Republic were playing Northern Ireland in Belfast tomorrow in the Euro 2020 play-off, Duffy and McClean's decision to declare for the Republic after spells in the IFA camp would get a mention.

But the sight of Keane, Rice and Grealish in the England set-up should not be a shock; instead it should be seen as the new normal. Loyalty has always ebbed and flowed across the Irish Sea, then and now. Andy Townsend and Matt Holland went on to captain the Republic of Ireland but both admitted to supporting England at a major finals before their adoption by Ireland.

Rory Delap and Stephen Ireland played for Ireland's senior team but their sons, Liam Delap and Josh Ireland, are currently involved with the England youth teams.

Anthony Scully, London-born but the son of a Dubliner, is a former England youth cap who is due to play for the Irish U-21s in Dublin next Sunday along with Michael Obafemi, born in Dublin to Nigerian parents but raised in England. Yes, it's complicated.

It always was complicated but international allegiance will be tested more and more in the time ahead. And the emotional pull of Ireland, already weakened by time, will be further tested, not only by the implications of Brexit on the movement of players but also basic football.

Ireland have not qualified for Euro 2020, the most qualification-friendly tournament in history, and will struggle to get to the 2022 World Cup. The side are facing relegation from their group in the Nations League. The Stephen Kenny era promises much but success will be very hard to find at senior level.

It would take a lot for an Irish-eligible player such as Harry Kane to throw in his lot with Ireland. Sponsors and agents want their clients playing at the top level and that does not mean relegation in the Nations League. Patrick Bamford and Nathan Redmond, both with Irish parentage, would rather have no international career than one with Ireland.

Aston Villa's teenage striker Louie Barry, who had a spell in Barcelona's academy, is seen as one of the best players of his age group in these islands. Eligible for Ireland via a grandparent, in 2018 he was banging in the goals for the Irish U-16 side, now he's a key figure for England's youth teams. Another lost son for Mother Ireland but a situation we'll have to endure time and again.

Venting at Rice, Grealish and Keane may release some pent-up anger but now, especially in a post-Brexit Britain, England's pull will be stronger than Ireland's call.