Jack Grealish, Declan Rice and Michael Keane - Three Lions will always be a bigger draw than the Shamrock

Keane using Ireland to progress his England career is a sign of the times

When they were Green: Jack Grealish playing for Ireland U-21s at Tallaght Stadium in 2014. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile Expand

When they were Green: Jack Grealish playing for Ireland U-21s at Tallaght Stadium in 2014. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Defender Michael Keane has a few career landmarks which are burned into the memory bank. Manchester United debut in 2011, first Premier League game in 2014, senior international debut and then that big move to Everton, both in 2017.

March 21 in 2010 has probably been removed from the honours list in his own mind but that was the day when Keane, then a very promising talent from the Manchester United academy, played international football for the first time.

No three lions on his shirt, not even one lion but the shamrock, Keane playing for the Republic of Ireland's U-17 side in a Euro qualifier against Finland.

