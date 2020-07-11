Jack Charlton would take the players' kids to the beach to play football during a World Cup. He 'got' Ireland

Isn’t it the most lovely tribute to a man that, within minutes of hearing of the death of Jack Charlton, my phone lit up with the numbers of my children.

One by one they rang, all adults now, but remembering 30 years ago when they were children how Jack would take them down to the beach to play when we were in the middle of the 1990 World Cup.

Yes, Ireland’s manager thought nothing of taking the kids of one of his players onto a beach to play football, play chasing, buy them ice creams and wind them up that their Dad was going to be dropped for the next match.

You just cannot imagine the Spanish, Italian or Brazilian manager doing that in the middle of the biggest football tournament of them all. But Jack did!

Was I surprised by my children all recalling those moments? Not at all.

You see Jack Charlton ‘got’ Ireland. He was first smitten by, then came to love, our country, our people, our land, our way of living that just suited him too.

No bullshit, just plain speaking and a determination to do well at football – and have a bit of craic along the way.

You see that’s where he was different from, say, Giovanni Trapattoni.

Now don’t get me wrong. Trap was a great manager. Maybe the Italian came to us a bit late in his life and the language got in the way.

But the stories of the boredom of the players as we prepared for Euro 2012 can’t be all wrong.

Trap didn’t tap into the Irish psyche, Jack found it and embraced it.

You just can’t imagine Trap, as Jack did, stopping our team bus outside the famous Hill 16 pub near Croke Park and telling all the lads to have three pints, while he had one, and then it was back on the bus.

Don’t believe either that those times were all just mayhem and madness. Jack had his rules too – and you didn’t cross him.

Here’s a little story. One Monday afternoon before a Wednesday match, I agreed to do an interview with a journalist on the Ireland team beat.

Read More

We agreed to meet in the hotel reception at 4pm. When I turned up, the reception area was thronged with families and kids looking for autographs and the journalist said ‘we’ll slip into a corner of the bar here and have a coffee and get this interview done.’

I said, firmly, ‘No. We’ll stay out here and do it even with all these kids around asking for pictures and shirts to be signed.’

You see, Jack would not let us enter the bar of the hotel until after the game was over.

He had two reasons for that. Firstly me, or anyone else, sitting in the corner of the bar having a coffee and doing an interview, would be all over Dublin a hour later as ‘McGrath was on the piss in the team hotel this afternoon’.

And secondly he wanted us to meet the people, to mingle with our great supporters, to let us know what we, that team in green, meant to Ireland.

How different it is now – the modern players hardly meet a team supporter during their whole careers.

It’s hard to imagine it too, but there were those right at the top of Irish football in 1986, when Jack got the job, who felt he was just taking us on to show that he could succeed in international football – and so get the England job.

They didn’t mind that. All we wanted to do back then was qualify for something and if Jack could do that for us and then leg it to England, well that was fine by us.

It didn’t turn out like that. I remember, in all the excitement of Stuttgart, coming back into the dressing room and thinking, “is our manager going to be sad, angry even. He’s an England legend from 1966 and we’ve just done his team”.

Well, the smile on his face was as broad as the Liffey. He was so happy because then, only two-and-a-half years after he started working with us, Jack was an Irishman.

It may have taken him a few more years to be given Honorary Citizenship of Ireland and the Freedom of Dublin, but take it from me, we’d converted Jack to our cause long before that great day and night in Stuttgart.

I loved him too because he had my back. You’ll all know that I had my issues in those times, but Jack stood by me and looked out for me.

I only found out later that he often wondered how to motivate me for matches.

He knew how to get lads like Kevin Moran and Mick McCarthy going at the back. Just tell them the opposition centre-forward had told his country’s journalists that ‘Moran and McCarthy were shite’. The centre forward wouldn’t get a kick of the ball then.

And he knew how to fire up John Aldridge and Niall Quinn, or big ‘Cas’, to put in another massive shift of running up front. A promise of a good Irish party after we won a big game would have those lads eager for the fray.

Me, I was just a bit of a mystery to Jack at times. But he always had confidence in me.

I found out, years later, that Jack loved to see me smiling in dressing-rooms. He felt then that I was happy, that I’d do my job of tackling and covering and working hard for the team once I had a smile on my face.

If I was just sitting there, looking grumpy, Jack would worry that my mind wasn’t on the job ahead of me.

My sympathies go to his wife Pat and sons John and Peter.

They too came to love Ireland hugely, even buying homes here.

But they should be so proud of Jack. After all, how many men or women ever, in their lifetimes, become legends in two countries.

Jack was an English football legend, and an Irish football legend.

I will miss him a lot.

Don't miss the second part of Paul McGrath's tribute to Jack Charlton In tomorrow's Sunday World and on Independent.ie.