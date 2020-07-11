| 13.5°C Dublin

Jack Charlton would take the players' kids to the beach to play football during a World Cup. He 'got' Ireland

Paul McGrath

Paul McGrath and Jack Charlton at the Paul McGrath Testimonial Dinner at the Burlington Hotel, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Isn’t it the most lovely tribute to a man that, within minutes of hearing of the death of Jack Charlton, my phone lit up with the numbers of my children.

One by one they rang, all adults now, but remembering 30 years ago when they were children how Jack would take them down to the beach to play when we were in the middle of the 1990 World Cup.

Yes, Ireland’s manager thought nothing of taking the kids of one of his players onto a beach to play football, play chasing, buy them ice creams and wind them up that their Dad was going to be dropped for the next match.

