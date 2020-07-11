Jack Charlton was very English but you felt he knew what it was like to be Irish

He was our North, our South, our East, our West. Our working week and our Sunday rest. Our noon, our midnight, our talk, our song. We thought Jack Charlton would last forever: we were wrong.

If he seemed like a messiah, it’s because he really was one. A blunt awkward gangly messiah, but a messiah nonetheless. No sporting figure ever had a more profound effect on Irish society.

You can’t fully grasp the magnitude of Jack Charlton’s achievement without remembering the state of the country he arrived in at the start of 1986. It was a thoroughly dispirited one from a football point of view, our perpetual failure to qualify for World Cup and European Championship finals made seem even worse by Northern Ireland’s heroics in Spain four years previously.

A couple of months earlier, when Eoin Hand’s reign had concluded with a humiliating 4-1 home defeat by Denmark, it felt like the Republic would take years to recover. We would never be good enough.

This miserable prognosis mirrored the feeling in the country as a whole. Racked by high unemployment, massive levels of emigration, obdurate social conservatism and stagnant party politics, mid-80s Ireland felt like a failed state. There was a pervading sense that everything about the country was second rate and that to be Irish was to have won the booby prize in the lottery of life.

Such a level of demoralisation is almost impossible to imagine today and Jack Charlton is one of the people we have to thank for that. His teams gave a joy-starved country something to celebrate. He provided us with a novel opportunity to feel good about ourselves and imparted a taste for jubilation we’ve never lost since.

Even the contrast between the drab listless atmosphere which prevailed at the half-empty GAA grounds of the 1980s, and the vibrant, colourful and fanatical spectacle of the following decade owed a lot to the energies released by the Charlton era. He changed everything.

Gary Mackay’s goal in Sofia may have been a lucky break but the new manager had put the team in a position to benefit from it. The 1-0 win in Scotland during that European Championships qualifying campaign was the kind of result Irish teams had never been able to achieve in the past. And the 2-0 home win over Bulgaria which rounded it off typified his ability to engineer big performances when the need was greatest.

The match in Stuttgart against an English team generally expected to score a comfortable victory was Ireland’s big bow on the championship stage. It was imperative that the team did not let the nation down and they didn’t.

Qualification for the 1990 World Cup required home wins over Hungary and an excellent Spanish team. Those wins were achieved.

The target at the tournament itself was qualification for the knockout stages which was achieved from a strong group. A place in the quarter-finals followed for good measure. Jack Charlton got the job done.

He was easy to underestimate and probably liked it that way. At press conferences he provided proof of George Orwell’s belief that “nearly every Englishman of working class origin considers it effeminate to pronounce a foreign word correctly”. Yet the suggestion of somewhat haphazard preparation was never borne out by events on the field.

The manager’s “I’m just winging it really” persona endeared him to a nation which had raised self-deprecation to the level of an art form. It is the traditional strategy of an underdog and in Charlton we recognised something of ourselves.

His upbringing in one of those North of England mining communities where the centres of power in London seem almost as alien as they do to an Irishman gave him an outsider status which was cemented by his time with Leeds United, the great pantomime villains of English football.

Jack Charlton did not seem foreign to us in the way that someone like Terry Venables or Bobby Robson would have done. He was very English but you felt he knew what it was like to be Irish. There was common ground. His awkwardness and lack of polish struck a chord in a country where such qualities were regarded as indicators of authenticity and sincerity. He suited us and we suited him.

It’s telling that the revisionism which caused a slight post-facto dip in Charlton’s reputation flourished during the Celtic Tiger years. As Ireland entirely lost the run of itself, Big Jack’s no-nonsense approach went out of fashion.

We were in the market for nonsense and the more of it the better. So people ranted away about how Ireland shouldn’t have been happy with making the World Cup quarter-finals. We should have been in it to win it. Charlton’s belief in the team bonding virtues of a few pints and a sing song seemed suddenly anachronistic in the ‘aren’t we great’ era.

Well, we know how all that ended up.

In truth, Charlton’s insistence on publicly treating Ireland’s great tournament campaigns as a bit of a lark was just what the country needed. The ‘best supporters in the world’ tag, which was no mean thing at a time when Ireland only caught the international eye when a bomb went off, owed a lot to fans mirroring the manager’s apparently carefree attitude.

He wasn’t really carefree, of course. The utilitarian style employed by Ireland showed that football was a very serious business indeed for the man who’d learned the game under the supremely pragmatic Don Revie.

Much of the criticism showered on that style was, if not downright unfair, then certainly unrealistic.

Three decades later the contention that inside every Republic of Ireland team is a 1970 Brazil bursting to get out is still popular among pundits. Evidence in its favour remains scant.

There was a certain hipster quality to the criticism of Charlton’s teams. A willingness to adhere to the idea that they were betraying the sacred aesthetic tradition of Irish football marked you out as a Real Football Man.

But football teams do not belong to the pundits. And in 1988 and 1990 Charlton’s Ireland increased the gaiety of the nation more than any team had before or has since.

His distance from the Real Football Men may even have been an asset in a country where interest in the national team was still so moderate that you could buy tickets for the biggest home games shortly before they kicked off.

Gerry Adams’ comment that despite not really being a soccer man he enjoyed the vigorous way Charlton’s teams played the game summed up the sudden seduction of people from GAA backgrounds by the iconoclastic nature of the Charlton project.

It might have been terribly unsophisticated of them but they liked the idea of fancy foreign teams being unsettled by the Lansdowne Roar, of Mick McCarthy putting the fear of God into Emilio Butragueno, Packie Bonner launching high balls to the edge of the opposition box and Ireland chasing and harrying teams to within an inch of their lives.

The two famous World Cup songs of the day nicely sum up the appeal of those teams for many people. The phrase “put 'em under pressure” was above all a declaration of disrespect for the high and mighty.

It resonated perfectly what was still, in the words of cultural critic Luke Gibbons, “a first-world country with a third-world memory”.

“Give it a lash Jack” summed up the improvisatory feel of the whole enterprise, its breakneck momentum as you never knew what new height might be attained or what lay around the next corner. He revved it up and there we went.

In the end the thing ran out of steam and Jack departed. But he was loved in a way no other Irish manager has been. If soccer really is The People’s Game in this country, Charlton made it so. Irish teams with players from outside the traditional city strongholds are another one of his legacies.

Jack Charlton took the whole country on an awfully big adventure and we haven’t been the same since. We owe the big man an awful lot.

Wherever he is, I hope the fishing’s good there.