Jack Charlton In Pictures: From Stuttgart to Anfield with so many memories along the way

The sad news of Jack Charlton's passing was announced this morning. Here are 30 memorable images of Charlton since he arrives here as Ireland manager.
From Stuttgart to Anfield: Jack Charlton in pictures Close
Des Casey, then FAI President on greeting new Irish Manager, Jack Charlton on his arrival at Dublin Airport to announce his appointment in February 1986. On left of photo, is the late Charlie Walsh and former Hon. Treasurer, Joe Delaney.
Michael Hyland, president of the FAI, Arnold O’Byrne and Jack Charlton inking a sponsorship deal in 1989
Pope John Paul II stands in front of Jack Charlton and the Ireland team in Rome during the 1990 World Cup
Getty Images
June 1990; England manager Bobby Robson, right, shakes hands with Republic of ireland manager Jack Charlton after the game. Republic of Ireland v England, World Cup Finals, Caglairi, Italy. Soccer. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
SPORTSFILE
June 1990; England manager Bobby Robson, right, shakes hands with Republic of ireland manager Jack Charlton after the game. Republic of Ireland v England, World Cup Finals, Caglairi, Italy. Soccer. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton shakes hands with Charles Haughey at Dublin Airport after returning from Euro 88. Photo: Irish Photo Archive Lensmen Collection
Rachael Kane of Paddy Power presents Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton a framed photograph as former Republic of Ireland player David O'Leary looks on during the Goodbody Jackie's Army Squad Reunion at The K Club, Straffan in 2018
SPORTSFILE
24 September 2018; Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton, left, with his son John during the Goodbody Jackie's Army Squad Reunion at The K Club, Straffan, in Co. Kildare. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton is introduced to the crowd ahead of Ireland v England in 2015
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton is introduced to the crowd before the England game in 2015
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton and his wife Pat alongside former Republic of Ireland player Paul McGrath in attendance at England friendly in 2015
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton meets Giovanni Trapattoni
SPORTSFILE
Paul McGrath and Jack Charlton at the Paul McGrath Testimonial Dinner at the Burlington Hotel, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Jack Charlton, right, and assistant Maurice Setters applaud the crowd after their side were defeated by Netherlands, Jack's final game in 1995
Jack Charlton takes a break during a squad training session at the Orange Bowl, Florida. World Cup Finals, USA 1994. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
Jack Charlton, Republic of Ireland Manager, Maurice Setters, assistant Manager and Mick Byrne, Physio Soccer. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
Jack Charlton salutes the crowd in Dublin's Phoenix Park when the Republic of Ireland team returned from the 1994 World Cup in the USA. Photo by David Maher/Sportsfile
Jack Charlton waves to the crowd after qualifing for the last 16 of the 1994 World Cup
Jack Charlton celebrates after victory over Italy in Giants Stadium, New York, during the 1994 World Cup Finals. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Maurice Setters, centre, accompanied by Jack Charlton and Roy Keane, speaks at a press conference to confirm that there had been no difference of opinion between himself and Roy
Jack Charlton fishing in Galway in 1993
Jack Charlton is greeted by young foorballers on his squad's arrival home for a homecoming reception after their participation in the 1990 FIFA World Cup Finals in Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
The late Jack Charlton speaks to supporters during a homecoming reception for World Cup 1990 on College Green in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
Tánaiste Tánaiste Brian Lenihan T.D., left, and Jack Charlton during a homecoming reception on College Green in Dublin after their participation in the 1990 FIFA World Cup Finals in Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton, left, and captain Mick McCarthy as they are brought by open top bus from Dublin Airport to College Green in Dublin city centre on their arrival home for a homecoming reception after their participation in the 1990 FIFA World Cup Finals in Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
John Aldridge of Republic of Ireland is greeted by manager Jack Charlton on being substituted during the FIFA World Cup 1990 Quarter-Final match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton waves to supporters after the FIFA World Cup 1990 Quarter-Final match between Italy and Republic of Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
SPORTSFILE
Jack Charlton, right, and assistant Manager Maurice Setters celebrate their teams victory over England. European Championship Finals 1988, Group B, Republic of Ireland v England, Neckarstadion, Stuttgart, Germany. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Charlton congratulates Liam Brady as he is substituted. European Championship Qualifier, Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria, Lansdowne Road, Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Jack Charlton, accompanied by Joe Delaney, assistant honorary treasurer of the FAI, arrives at Dublin airport four days after his appointment as Republic of Ireland manager. Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Des Casey, then FAI President on greeting new Irish Manager, Jack Charlton on his arrival at Dublin Airport to announce his appointment in February 1986. On left of photo, is the late Charlie Walsh and former Hon. Treasurer, Joe Delaney.