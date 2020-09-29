Jack Byrne makes the cut as Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad for Euro playoff

Jack Byrne is back in the Ireland squad for next month's international triple-header while Robbie Brady and Callum O'Dowda have also been called up by Stephen Kenny despite recent injuries.

Kenny today named a 25-man squad for the upcoming games as Ireland face Slovakia in Bratislava on Thursday of next week, followed by Nations League games at home to Wales and away to Finland.

Shamrock Rovers man Byrne and Blackburn defender Derrick Wiliams are added to the squad while Sean Maguire and Dara O'Shea drop out, with Troy Parrott missing due to injury. Shane Long is included but club-mate Michael Obafremi is not involved.

Brady was a major doubt after suffering a broken rib while in action for Burnley and O'Dowda has yet to play for Bristol City this season but Kenny has included both in the hope that they can prove their fitness.



Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers

Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (Bournemouth).

Defenders

Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Alan Browne (Preston North End, Jayson Molumby (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards

Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Shane Long (Southampton).

Online Editors