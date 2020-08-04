Jack Byrne claims FAI's League of Ireland award as first batch of winners announced

Shamrock Rovers man Jack Byrne has beaten off competition from Dundalk rivals to land the prize of SSE Airtricity League player of the year for 2019.

The FAI's annual awards ceremony will not take place this year due to Covid-19 but the first batch of winners has been announced with major prizes for Byrne (LOI player of the year), Lee O'Connor (U-21) and Jonathan Afolabi (U-19).

Sean Gannon and Chris Shields, from league winners Dundalk, were also on the shortlist for the LOI award but Byrne's feats of helping Rovers win the FAI Cup, and also his progress to the senior Ireland side, earned him the award.



2019 ‘Three’ FAI International Award Winners

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year: Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Under-21 International Player of the Year: Lee O’Connor

Under-19 Men's International Player of the Year: Jonathan Afolabi

Under-19 Women's International Player of the Year: Sadhbh Doyle

Under-18 Men's International Player of the Year: Jason Knight

Under-17 Men's International Player of the Year: Joe Hodge

Under-17 Women's International Player of the Year: Eabha O’Mahony

Under-16 Men's International Player of the Year: Ben McCormack

Under-16 Women's International Player of the Year: Kerryann Brown

Under-15 Men's International Player of the Year: Glory Nzingo

Under-15 Women's Schools International Player of the Year: Jessie Stapleton (Palmerstown Community School)

Intermediate Player of the Year: Alan McGreal (Crumlin United)

Junior International Player of the Year: Jordan Buckley (Usher Celtic)

Colleges & Universities International Player of the Year: Rob Slevin (University College Cork)

Schools International Player of the Year: Niall O’Keefe (De La Salle College, Wateford)

Football For All International Player of the Year: Thomas Donogher (Powerchair)

Online Editors