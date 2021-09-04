| 14.1°C Dublin

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it is just not happening for Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager

Paul McGrath

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Oh Lord. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it is just not happening for Stephen Kenny as Ireland manager.

Losing a home competitive match to Luxembourg and drawing with Azerbaijan is just not on.

No other Irish manager would be indulged with such results and no amount of talking about building for the future will wash away what is happening with our senior team right now.

