‘I’ve no doubt Danny can play at that level’ – Bradley backs Rovers ace Mandroiu to get Ireland call again

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has told Danny Mandroiu that he should not abandon hopes of winning back his place in the senior Ireland squad as he maintains the midfielder is good enough to play at international level.

Mandroiu underlined his value to Rovers yet again last weekend as he scored the winner in Friday's 2-1 defeat of Derry City, which kept the Hoops nine points ahead at the top of the table with eight games to play, Mandroiu's third goal in four league games as he is also back to full fitness.

The former U-21 cap was called up to the senior squad by Stephen Kenny for the summer friendlies against Hungary and Andorra but he was an unused sub in both games.

Like a batch of midfield players who have been named in the squad by Kenny (Jack Taylor, Aaron McEneff, Sammie Szmodics) Mandroiu is yet to be capped at senior level and didn't make it into the squad for the double header against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

But Bradley says his time will come again. “It definitely will, there is no doubt about that," Bradley says.

"Danny is nice and patient, he’s learning and he just takes everything in his stride and I’ve no doubt that will come around for him. When you see the speed he moves across the ground and how bright he is in the attacking part of the pitch to make that end product, I’ve no doubt Danny can play at that level."