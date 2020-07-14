'I've had messages where I've had people saying 'I hope your three young children attract Covid and die''

James McClean has once again highlighted the abuse he and his family have received online. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland star James McClean has again highlighted the abuse he and his family have received online one day after he questioned why Irish team-mates have not publicly supported him in the same way they have thrown their weight behind the Black Lives Matter campaign.

In a social media post on Monday, the Ireland international strongly condemned the racist social media abuse directed at his international colleague David McGoldrick and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but again asked why anti-Irish comments aimed in his direction over the years have not received comparable scrutiny.

McClean's stance on not wearing a poppy has made him a target for fans both in stadiums and online and he did receive support from equality group 'Kick It Out' and the English FA earlier this year, having previously called them out for ignoring chants and comments aimed in his direction.

However, he said what left a sour taste in his mouth was that he had 'received more abuse than any other player during my nine years in England whether that be death threats, bullets sent in the post, birthday cards, letters etc! This is not a cry for sympathy but one to ask the question, what is the difference?'

In the lengthy post on Monday, he went on to say: "I have seen some of my fellow Irish team-mates post a black square in support of anti racism as well as post condemning the discrimination and AGAIN rightly so.

"Have I ever seen any of them ever post a public condemnation of the discrimination I get which funnily enough is a discrimination against them also? That would be a no.

"Does one kind of discrimination hold a higher bearing over another act of discrimination?

"I would say I am confused but that's the wrong word because confused means not fully understanding something. In this case, it's quite clear."

Today, McClean expanded on his views in an interview with Talksport, although his observations as regards his Irish colleagues was not raised.

He acknowledged he made a mistake at the beginning of lockdown with a poorly judged Instagram post where he was pictured in a balaclava.

"I do regret it," he said, "It was supposed to be aimed at how I'm supposed to be perceived anyway.

"Look, it was supposed to be a joke but it didn't go down as a joke and I understand the offence it might have caused."

However, McClean said that does not excuse the personal abuse that has come his way.

"I've had messages that I've highlighted, where I've had people saying I hope your three young children attract Covid and die. And I'm thinking, "This is my children and I shouldn't be receiving this. I shouldn't have to put up with this.

"People scratch their head and wonder why I sometimes do react the way I do. At the end of the day, if I wasn't a footballer and I wasn't in the limelight... you're trying to tell me that any other father, in any normal profession, would accept that? And that's okay?"

Online Editors