Ireland manager Mick McCarthy said drawing Switzerland in Group D of the Euro 2020 qualifiers gives him 'a chance for revenge'.

'I've got a chance for revenge' - Mick McCarthy looking forward to Switzerland tie on road to Euro 2020

The final game of McCarthy's first spell with the Boys in Green ended with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Switzerland at Lansdowne Road, with the Ireland legend stepping away from the role after the Euro 2004 qualifier loss.

Ireland were drawn with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar for their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign today, and McCarthy is looking forward to a rematch with the top seeds after how his first tenure ended in 2002.

"My very last game, I made my mind up that I was going at the time," McCarthy said, speaking to RTÉ's Tony O'Donoghue after the draw at Dublin's Convention Centre.

"I tried to win the game. We got done on the break and they scored a great goal. It was sad leaving on that note, but I've got a chance for revenge, haven't I."

Ireland have been drawn in a five-team group, as opposed to one with six teams, which will give McCarthy two matchdays to play friendlies rather than competitive games.

However, when asked by O'Donoghue whether he might experiment for those fixtures, McCarthy gave an alternate viewpoint.

"Experiment? I wonder how much," he said.

"It's a short schedule from March to November. It might be, if you win a game you play the [same] team and keep it going. It could be completely different. Players might not be fit and it might be an opportunity to try something. But if you can get on a roll, you want to keep it on a roll. Even if it is a friendly, you want to win the game."

On paper, Ireland have been handed a relatively favourable draw considering some of the alternatives, but one of the supposedly lesser teams in Group D are already on McCarthy's radar.

"I thought Georgia was the one in pot four that I looked at and thought, 'that's a tough one', because we've played them before and they've always had good teams," McCarthy added.

Online Editors