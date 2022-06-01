‘It’s within touching distance now’ - John O’Shea primes Ireland U21 squad for crucial Euro qualifiers

Assistant coach John O'Shea during an Ireland U21s press conference at FAI Headquarters in Abbotstown, Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Former Ireland captain John O’Shea insists that the Under-21s will take it one game at a time ahead of their three crucial European Championship qualifiers this month.

Jim Crawford’s side face Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday, before hosting Montenegro on Monday. Both games are set for record crowds, before Ireland travel to face Italy in the final group game.

O’Shea, who became assistant coach to the U21s in 2020, said that while destiny remains in their own hands, the team must not look past Friday.

“First and foremost you concentrate on Bosnia,” said O’Shea, speaking at a press conference at FAI HQ today.

“It’s great that we have the three home games but the full focus has been on Bosnia. We’ll get over the line against them, focus on Montenegro and then worry about how Sweden and Italy have got on.”

While Ireland beat Bosnia & Herzegovina away in September, the trip to Montenegro proved a tougher test one month after, where Ireland lost 2-1. O’Shea is acutely aware of the threats both sides will pose at Tallaght Stadium.

“They have inverted wingers a lot of the time, aggressive strikers and really positive play,” O’Shea continued.

“But they can cope with the physical side of things too. We know ourselves how tough a game it was against Bosnia. The game against Montenegro was a tough game we felt we should’ve gotten something from.

“I think when you have the initial experience, whether it be positive or negative against a team, you get a good feeling about them, their strengths, weaknesses and where they are in the group.”

Three wins from three games could seal automatic qualification, while two wins would all but guarantee a play-off spot. Ireland have never qualified for the U21 European Championship before.

“It’s within touching distance now, to go and grasp it. We’ll deal with the first game and won’t look too far ahead because you might trip yourself up,” he said.

The Waterford native won the U16 European Championship in 1998 under Brian Kerr. Seven players from that side went on to win senior caps, including Andy Reid and Liam Miller.

The Waterford native amassed 118 international caps during his playing career.

“There's always little bits of advice you can give,” said O’Shea, when asked if his considerable experience can benefit the current U21 side.

“Ultimately, it's down to their preparation, and our preparation in terms of what advice and what tactics we give them during training sessions. In terms of opposition, it’s how we can hurt them and recognise their threats as well.”