'It's very disruptive but we just have to get on with it and focus on the football'

Enda Stevens has called on the Ireland players to put the Covid disruption to one side and focus on beating Finland.

Enda Stevens has challenged his Ireland team-mates to put aside the Covid-related disruption which has seen six players forced to drop out of the squad for tomorrow's Nations League game in Finland and focus on the job of ending the Republic's winless run.

Two players who tested positive for Covid-19, as well as four players deemed to be close contacts of the first Ireland player to test positive, are unable to play and the whole saga played havoc with manager Stephen Kenny's plans.

"It's very disruptive. It's new to all of us and something we haven't experienced. We just have to get on with it and focus on the football," defender Stevens said from a virtual press briefing in Helsinki today ahead of the squad's training session at the match stadium.

"They just set out guidelines for us and we maintain our distance as much as we can. We have been doing that and it's just unfortunate with the cases we have got. It's out of our hands, really, and it's been very unlucky for us, especially with the timing and all that. It's just something we've got to live with and I hope people are staying safe and those who tested positive are okay."

"It's just something we've been living with for the past months. We are in contact with our clubs, they would still be in contact with us before Covid anyway to make sure we're okay. With Covid, we are all aware of it and it's not going away soon. We have to trust in the doctors that they are doing their best and keeping us all safe," he added.

Stevens batted away a question about whether there can be confidence in the testing system after the FAI staff member who tested positive last week in Slovakia was then negative in a retest.

"To be honest I don't even want to get involved in that. I'm not a scientist or a doctor so once my test comes back negative and I can play football I am happy enough," he said.

"We're playing to win. It's a results business and we all know that. We didn't do ourselves any favours in the home game [against Finland last month] which was in pre-season so we want to make amends for that result and go on and build on things."

The withdrawals due to Covid issues as well as injury (for players like David McGoldrick, Seamus Coleman, Harry Arter) and suspension (James McClean) has caused Kenny to beef up his squad, with two (Dara O'Shea and Jason Knight) promoted from the U-21s while Ryan Manning and Ronan Curtis were also added to the panel, which is an opportunity for them, according to Stevens.

"It's a lot of young talent in there and a big opportunity for a lot of them. It's a big stage and they can show what they can do. There will be plenty of opportunities for players because of the Covid situation and so much can change. It's a big chance to put themselves into the manager's head," said the defender.

