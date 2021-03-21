Ireland international Alan Browne says the current crop have to step up and deliver the goals to end the senior team's seven-game run without scoring and also believe they can beat Serbia next week to make the most of a "once in a lifetime" opportunity to qualify for the World Cup finals.

The Cork native also revealed that he was "gutted" to learn today that his club manager at Preston North End, Alex Neil, had been sacked after a poor run of form.

While manager Stephen Kenny had injury concerns over a number of his squad following the weekend's action, Browne had a weekend off from club duties as he was suspended, on the back of a red card offence for Preston in midweek.

Browne is likely to start in Belgrade against Serbia on Wednesday but despite the team's poor run of form in the last year, he's confident that the Serbians can be matched.

"As a player you are always affected by results, by your lack of goals, whether you are conceding goals, these things play on your mind and you want to fix them. We are the ones who can fix them so it's up to us to find a solution and find it fast. For a lot of people this could be a once in a lifetime opportunity, I know myself I want to take advantage of it and do all I can to play my part," says Browne, who only has childhood memories of Ireland on the World Cup stage, from 2002.

"It's been a long time since this country has taken part, as a footballer growing up that's the dream, that's the big stage you want to get to, we're all here now and we have all got a chance to put things right and finally qualify for one and give people at home a bit of hope, something to cheer about in these tough times."

He says he's not put out by a pre-match claim by Serbia manager Dragan Stojkovic that his side expect to beat Ireland.

"I'm unfazed by that, we expect to beat Serbia, I have no problem with that, as a manager you expect your team to go out and win, fair play to him for coming out and saying that, a lot of people hide behind words and don't say what they are thinking but I know our manager will be expecting the same from us and we'll see how we get on on the day," Browne added, speaking from the Irish team's Manchester base as the squad linked up today.

The team's historical reliance on Robbie Keane to score goals is very evident as the current side have played seven matches without scoring but Browne says it's up to the collective to right that wrong.

"In previous years there was a world-class striker in, someone who could make something from nothing, that's the first thing you look to and he's the one to get you goals and win you games," added Browne.

"Unfortunately for us we haven't had that person of late, so it's going to have to be goals throughout the team, from midfield and the wingers, defenders, set pieces. We're really strong from set pieces and have some big guys coming up from the back, so you'd expect everyone to chip in and that's the way it's got to be. We have always been built on our togetherness and we're going to have to be together in this and make sure that everyone's chipping in, not just defensively but attacking as well."

Meanwhile, Browne expressed sympathy for Neil, who lost his job on Sunday. "I was pretty gutted earlier, he has been fantastic for me and my career, a lot of the lads at Preston as well, he did a fantastic job and us, as players, ultimately we let him down as he's not the one going out on the pitch but he's the one taking the criticism, so its gutting for me but am here in the camp now and need to put all my focus on that and worry about that when I get back to my club," Browne said.

