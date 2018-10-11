Wales manager Ryan Giggs fears Gareth Bale will run out of time to overcome injury and play in next Tuesday's UEFA Nations League game against Ireland in Dublin.

'It's unlikely at this point' - Wales boss Ryan Giggs confirms Gareth Bale is set to miss Ireland match

Real Madrid star Bale has been nursing an injury that ruled him out of Thursday's 4-1 home defeat against Spain, with Giggs confirming after the match that his star man is now a major doubt to recover in time to play at the Aviva Stadium.

"It's unlikely at this point," confirmed Giggs when asked about Bale's hopes of playing against Ireland. "It's nothing serious but the closer we get to the game, we will have to make a decision."

"We will make a decision (on Bale) in the next couple of days. We will make it sooner, rather than later."

Giggs also confirmed that Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who was so impressive against Ireland last month, is also a doubt for the trip to Dublin.

"Ethan just extended his knee a little bit in the second half, and we will assess it and see how it is, and Chris Mepham got a little knock in training yesterday," said the Wales boss. "We will take care of the lads the best we can over the next couple of days and get ready for Tuesday."

Giggs went on to express his frustration at his side's poor performance as they were well beaten by Spain at the Principality Stadium.

"The disappointment for me was in the basics. You have to do that even against the average teams," added Giggs.

"If you don't do the basics against a very good team you're in trouble. You have to do the right things or you will get punished. There were so many mistakes.

"Spain move the ball quickly and have penetration. We knew we were up against a good team.

"We showed some threat going forward in the end and that's what we wanted to do. That's about all we can take out of this game - the goal.

"The good thing about football is you always have the next game. We have to react in a positive way in what will be another tough game, and be better.

"We got taught a lesson in many aspects, but the main thing we were taught tonight was to do the basics right.

"You have to give them (Spain) credit. They are fantastic players, they are all playing at the top level, and they showed that tonight. It was a lesson for us, it was a lesson for a lot of the players, and one that we will learn from."

Online Editors