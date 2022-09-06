'It's unbelievable how this team is growing' - Vera Pauw praises Ireland players after playoff boost

Ireland manager Vera Pauw spoke of her pride as Ireland defeated Slovakia 1-0 in the final qualifier to secure a spot into the World Cup play-off second round.

Denise O’Sullivan’s first-half strike was enough for Ireland, as they made it 17 points from eight games in Group A. The Girls in Green progress to the second round of the play-offs for Australia and New Zealand 2023, and will discover their opponents when the draw is made on Friday.

Slovakia rarely threatened all evening in Senec, with Ireland frustrated in front of goal for long spells. Diane Caldwell and Katie McCabe went closest for the visitors either side of O’Sullivan’s opener.

"It's unbelievable how this team is growing," said the Ireland manager.

"Tonight, it was not nice, not good football and not our best game. But you can see these Tigers can fight for a win. The opponents at times were quite nasty. I said it was an ugly game but who cares. It's about three points and going to the second play-off round, and skipping the first play-off round. It's unbelievable.

"Friday is the draw. Katie (McCabe) said to make sure we stay healthy, take care of ourselves and get fitter. They are the best words you can give.

“It's very strange (the play-off route) and I don't think they'll ever do it again. Everyone is talking about it and it doesn't make sense."

“We always knew it would be difficult coming here," captain Katie McCabe said.

"They gave us a really good game in Tallaght, we knew we had to start better than we did on Thursday. What a brilliant goal from Denise to finish it off. I was kicked up and down the pitch today but Slovakia will do that to you. We knew they would make it tough for us and be physical, but we like that.

“It's massive (getting to the second round of the play-offs). We’ve given ourselves an extra chance now. It’s one game to Australia. It’s going to be a massive game, the biggest in our history. We’re used to this now, we’re used to the pressure. We’re growing as a team. I’m delighted and really proud of the team. I’m looking forward to the draw to see who we get. We know it will be tough whoever we have.

"There's been so many good moments. The win away in Finland was massive and the draw against Sweden. This squad are unbelievable people and players, wear their hearts on their sleeves and would do anything for their country. We've earned the right to be here in this play-off position.”

Player of the Match Jess Ziu added, “I'm lost for words. This game was just as important as the Finland game. I'm proud to start and play 90, nevermind get player of the match, I’m really grateful for that."

“We started off well, put on pressure, exploited their weaknesses down the flanks and on set-pieces and came out with the three points. In possession we’re scoring goals too, hopefully in the future I can add to that and get some goals under my belt too.”