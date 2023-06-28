‘It’s the worst day in my career. Not the best’ – Vera Pauw on heartbreak of players missing out on World Cup

Ireland boss Vera Pauw admitted that leaving out some of her heartbroken “Tallaght tigers” represented the worst day of her lengthy career.

Leanne Kiernan, Jamie Finn, Megan Campbell and Aoife Mannion were amongst those who were devastated to miss out on Ireland’s first ever World Cup in Australia this summer.

“I’ve never experienced this before. It’s the bond that I have with these players, it’s the hard work. Also how they stood behind me in difficult times and how the FAI stood behind me. How Ireland has embraced me. Everything together.

“Telling players that really stood up for you that they are not going to the World Cup and breaking their dreams.

“They will make Ireland proud and you see the training sessions. But I spoke to Louise Quinn and she said she got hit by the pain of players missing out more than the celebration of making it.

“That shows how strong we have built together and how close we are. I had the hard task to be responsible for the final decision.

“It’s the worst day in my career. Not the best. Yesterday was the worst and hopefully from today it will become better.

“We went through all the players, all the games, every moment of every player in the last few weeks. We gave some players extra chances and some got chances until the last second.

“We finished at Monday night at 1am and we were getting tired so we started again at 8am after a few hours sleep.

“After the training, we watched the video again to give the hardest decisions another chance and we are convinced we made the right decisions.

“The final decision was made after the session and watching the video.

“We had to make it then. That is elite sport but I have broken dreams. It is so hard for them because that World Cup will never come back.

“For them it is the hardest. We had to go through this. It was difficult, very difficult.

“We haven’t been able to sit down one on one with the players who did make the squad, only those who did not make the squad.

“For the players who did make it, it was not a celebration. Of course there were tears that they were going, but there were tears of pain for the others.”

She admitted that omitting midfielder Jamie Finn, a key component of Ireland’s historic qualification for their maiden major tournament, was the toughest decision of them all.

“That has been the hardest decision. She had been part of the team the whole time but you have seen we have changed tactically our playing system, with Kyra Carusa as a target player and Heather Payne as a pace option on the wing.

“And other players have jumped up a level as you saw against Zambia and that prompts tough decisions. To Jamie’s credit, we have watched all our moments in the last few weeks.

“But she hadn’t been involved for tactical reasons. I’m so happy she will be with us as a full member of our squad as an extra training player and I checked with FIFA that will be the case.”

Leanne Kiernan, Megan Campbell and Aoife Mannion all missed out after failing their fitness race.

“With Leanne, unfortunately it’s the football fitness. She only played 30 minutes in one year and then 45 minutes now.

“We gave her the chance to fully rain and she did really well. But the data showed the time between explosive actions were getting longer as the first-half went on.

“And other players were getting exposed to the higher levels so technically you have to take that decision because the World Cup level will be twice as higher.

“It’s not that she didn’t give her all, or we didn’t give her chances. She grew and grew but unfortunately it’s a little bit too early.

“Aoife had no chance. She flew in on Monday to have this last chance. She was very strong. We went back to all the specialists and the first 11 v 11 contact would only have been just before Australia or between Canada and Australia. She could have played five minutes.

“Unfortunately for Megan there was also no chance. The risk would have been too great.”