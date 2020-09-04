'It's the first game where he's not been here' - Shane Duffy pays emotional tribute to late father after equaliser

Ireland's 1-1 draw with Bulgaria was Shane Duffy's first international match since the death of his father. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

SHANE Duffy admits it was an emotional night for him in Sofia as he captained the Republic of Ireland side and scored the equaliser which earned a 1-1 draw in Bulgaria in the first international he's played since his dad, Brian, died suddenly earlier this year.

Winning his 34th cap Duffy, who earlier this week completed his move to Celtic on loan from Brighton, said it was a difficult occasion as his father was always there to see him play for the national side. Brian died suddenly at his Derry home in May at the age of 53.

"Yeah it was tough of course, it's the first game where he's not been here, so it was emotional, of course," Duffy said after the game.

"But I'm a professional, I want to play football and focus on the game. I know he's there for me, I'd say last minute there he was probably looking down on me.



"But yeah I'm a professional, I want to get on with my career, I want to move on and be strong and keep going and that's what I aim to do. Overall I'm disappointed with the result and that we didn't win the game, but it was important that we didn't lose."

