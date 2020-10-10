'It's something we have to live with' - Kenny reflects on FAI's Slovakia operations as McGoldrick ruled out for Wales tie

Aaron Connolly, right, and Adam Idah during a Republic of Ireland training session at Tehelné pole in Bratislava, Slovakia before being ruled out of the game. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny says that his team and the FAI will 'have to live with' the handling of operations around the Euro 2020 playoff with Slovakia which contributed to the unfortunate loss of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah from the Bratislava defeat.

The FAI's preparations have come under scrutiny due to the fact that Connolly and Idah were seated within two metres of a person the manager described as a 'non-essential' traveller.

This individual - who had been with the U-21 squad until the late call to bring them when a first positive case resulted in two changes to the travelling delegation - subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival having returned a negative test before travelling.

Connolly and Idah were seated behind them for the duration of the flight. It has also emerged today that the players had moved from their allocated berth to another row but were not asked to move.

Kenny is known to be very unhappy about the overall situation, especially the scenario whereby someone brought in from outside the senior team bubble ultimately proved to be an issue.

This staff member had returned two negative tests in the previous week, but the Dubliner has questioned whether a late change not related to the business of putting a team on the pitch was necessary.

When asked directly if there were aspects of operations that could have been handled differently and if he would be speaking to the FAI about it, Kenny paused before stating that 'what happens in-house should sort of remain in-house.'

However, he then added. "Realistically, the person, it was a non-essential football member, he wasn't a football member, he was a non essential member in terms of a crisis situation that travelled. That is something we have to live with."

He confirmed that Connolly was scheduled to start the game and admitted it proved unsettling on the day of the game, with the HSE rejecting any appeal because the distance between the positive cases and the youngsters was enough to be deemed close contact under the Irish guidelines governing this international gathering.

"There's no doubt it was hugely disappointing, hugely disappointing," said Kenny.

"Obviously, Aaron was selected in the team and Adam would have been a good attacking option for us as well and to find out on match day and then a bit of a saga because the possibility existed of an appeal... it wasn't good preparation on the matchday because we were having discussions about it and the impact of it rather than the match itself.

"It's not something that should have arisen, we're disappointed with that.

"But I think, listen, there's nothing we can do about it. The players were excellent on the night and there were no guarantees if we had the two players. We deserved to win the game, the players gave everything of themselves, they showed their quality and the talent they have and I even feel there is more to come."

Kenny was speaking at a virtual news conference on Saturday afternoon with the FAI camp waiting for the latest round of Covid results.

The Ireland manager is without Connolly and Idah for tomorrow's clash with Wales and Sunday's meeting with Wales as they have returned to the UK from Slovakia.

He has suffered a further setback with first choice central striker David McGoldrick out of the equation with an abductor problem.

James McCarthy is struggling although he did not suffer a muscle tear on Thursday so remains in contention.

