'It's only right and fair that Stephen gets his chance' - Mick McCarthy says FAI made correct decision

Mick McCarthy says it's only fair that Stephen Kenny takes over now

Mick McCarthy has said the FAI have made the right decision in putting Stephen Kenny in charge of the Ireland team with immediate effect.

McCarthy's contract was due to expire at the end of July but with the ongoing uncertainty as to when the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia will take place due to the Covid 19 outbreak, the FAI made the decision to put Kenny in charge "with immediate effect".

McCarthy told FAI TV that "extraordinary circumstances for everybody" had resulted in the turn of events.

"It's hugely disappointing but I fully understand it. I see Age Hareide (at Denmark) is the same. He started the same competition and he's leaving now because his successor was already picked to take over and mine was the same.

"This gives everybody clarity. To the real credit of Gary (Owens) and Roy (Barrett), they have taken over and made this decision quickly. It's an important decision and it's only right and fair that Stephen gets his chance. It's bittersweet but I fully support it.

Read More

"I think we've had a really good campaign. We were almost there (Euros) in November when we played Denmark. Sadly we didn't. The playoffs have been pushed back and I fully understand it. Stephen has been contracted to take over in August and good luck to him, he'll get the chance now to qualify."

McCarthy thanked his staff and players for all the commitment they have showed, and said he is leaving his replacement with a strong hand.

"I've loved being back, I've thoroughly enjoyed it," he said, "It's been an absolute pleasure and an honour and I think I'm leaving Stephen with a healthy balance to be quite honest."

He confirmed an intention to return to football. "I'm back on the market and can look for a job with impunity," he said.

Online Editors