| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s not Stephen Kenny or bust – culture war is losing sight of bigger picture

Conan Doherty

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny Expand

Close

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny

Even the most militant of Stephen Kenny loyalists should really hold their hands up and appreciate the dark humour in comparing two moments of recent Irish football history.

April 2020 – If we’re going to have any chance of qualifying, Stephen Kenny has to take over.

March 2021 – Well, what you don’t know is that Luxembourg and Qatar are actually really decent teams.

Related Content

Privacy