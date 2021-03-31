It’s not Stephen Kenny or bust – culture war is losing sight of bigger picture

Even the most militant of Stephen Kenny loyalists should really hold their hands up and appreciate the dark humour in comparing two moments of recent Irish football history.

April 2020 – If we’re going to have any chance of qualifying, Stephen Kenny has to take over.

March 2021 – Well, what you don’t know is that Luxembourg and Qatar are actually really decent teams.

Whatever way you slice it, whatever the circumstance, however decent Luxembourg might well be becoming, the progression that seemed so inevitable under Kenny did not follow a path that would lead its most devoted followers to a place where they’re now researching the merits of Azerbaijan. Somewhere, the most ignorant of the apologists would have to concede that having the 2019 Asian Cup on their internet search history, 11 games into the new regime, was not part of the grand plan.

That’s the thing when you lose a home game to Luxembourg, you lose your ability to argue with the extreme critics because it’s simply too easy for them to point to that bottom line, getting lower by the fixture. Tuesday night’s friendly wouldn’t matter, like the rest of the friendlies in history, if you just take care of Luxembourg.

The argument’s lost before it even begins.

You can tell the sceptics all about the squad being ravaged over the past 11 games, the chopping and changing, the influx of youth but they won’t listen because Luxembourg won.

You can discuss missed chances, style of play, the need for patience so early into a tenure with a massive brief, but you also should’ve just beaten Luxembourg at home.

And you might even try going down that route of praising the opposition, comparing their development work to the inaction here, pointing out that the world was hardly shaken by the fourth seeds of a qualifying group beating the third seeds, but it’s too readily dismissed because there’s not even one result to go along with the argument. Not even against Qatar. Not even against Luxembourg.

So, by bravely standing over that game in Dublin with some logical conclusions for defeat, you’d only serve the people who want to hear it in the first place, and that would do nothing but fuel the polarisation that’s apparently mandatory for any debate now.

Here’s how it works: people choose a side and, rather than let information and arguments and discussion sway and change opinion, they just support the side of the argument that they’ve backed and see it through until the bitter end as if they’ve some sort of stake in it like it was a day at the races. As if it would be unthinkable to consume new evidence and decide that you’re going to change your mind.

Some people follow the performance of their chosen opinion more than they follow actual games of football these days. They have the match on in the background, sure, but all that’s doing is affecting the value of their opinion as they watch it rise and fall in real time on social media instead of the game.

The safest way to survive living like this is to rid all nuance from any topic, boil it down to black and white and say over and over that you’re dealing in facts, like the fact Ireland lost to Luxembourg.

A Stephen Kenny supporter engaging with that fact – with a reasoned argument or not - would make him no better than the rest of the extremists on the other side. Ireland lost to Luxembourg at home – Kenny’s team would’ve done themselves and their project a favour by just getting the result and there isn’t two ways about it. The only sure thing we know is that getting bogged down in that result and the reasons for it is definitely not going to change any minds.

But because the world’s natural order now follows the law that we are, at all times, just two tweets away from a culture war, there is no such thing as an in-between when it comes to Stephen Kenny and his mission. There’s no separating Stephen Kenny’s performance from the overall idea that maybe Ireland can follow the rest of the globe in progressing their football ideology. Maybe Ireland shouldn’t be the last team on earth to try and do that. Either it works or it doesn’t, they say, and if it doesn’t yield immediate results under Kenny, the country has to go back to whatever it was they were doing before.

What is it, exactly, that Ireland are not doing now that Mick McCarthy was doing? Why is a manager’s principle of wanting two footballers to pass the ball to each other now to blame more than the collection of players at his disposal, the by-product of years of bad work on a larger scale? Why is something as easy and fundamental as striking a ball towards your team mate considered a dereliction of everything that made Ireland great? The same Ireland that has failed to qualify for seven of the last nine major tournaments.

Why is it that the same international team was allowed to be perennially outplayed by Georgia with managers and players of more experience, but now that they’ve slipped with someone who finally wants to change that, he is the one being chastised?

And who are these senior players that Kenny is so naively overlooking? If there was any foundation to that argument, we’d be dealing in real names, not an abstract notion of ‘senior players’ as if we all know the usual suspects who have delivered such consistent success in the recent past that they no longer need any introduction.

What would McCarthy have done differently in that game against Luxembourg to change the fortunes so dramatically that his absence is being grieved in certain corners? Who would he have picked that would’ve instantly improved things? He wouldn’t have had the luxury of Conor Hourihane on Saturday spanking in another 30 yard free kick in another struggle with lower ranked opposition. No, he would’ve had James Collins missing from two yards.

Mick McCarthy’s just caught in the crossfire but he’s a manager who was afforded the opportunity of leading Ireland into five different qualification campaigns, one of which he was successful in with Duff and Keane and co.

Stephen Kenny can’t even get into his third game of a qualification campaign with a younger, less talented, less active team without sections of the country deciding that playing football just isn’t for Ireland, as if they were a group of overdramatic fathers roaring maniacally on the sideline, crushing the ambitions and spirit of any primary school player daring to do anything in their own half of the pitch outside of getting rid of the bloody thing.

Stephen Kenny needs to win games, that’s clear. Nobody will deny that. He’s not forever absolved from criticism, but if it doesn’t work out for him, it doesn’t mean his vision needs to be thrown out along with him so Ireland can hit the Big Sam button.

Kenny’s performance might come into question but whether or not you’re pot-committed into the opinion that he’s not up to it, you’re allowed to separate him from the idea that Ireland can progress by trying to play football in a different way.

It really doesn’t have to be big Mick and the ‘know our place’ merchants on one side and then Stephen Kenny and all of the tiki-taka mumbo-jumbo berks on the other side.

Irish football has to be greater than one man. It has to be stronger than the next short-term appointment.

And whatever you think of Stephen Kenny and his experience and his team so far, he sees an Ireland that’s better than decades of reduced football. He sees a country in dire need of improved pathways and grassroots and he has an ambition that, in the long-term, Ireland doesn’t have to be a nation that’s afraid of everyone – and certainly not afraid to play a bit of football.

This country has qualified for six major tournaments in its entire history. If you want to talk about facts, the norm here is not qualifying.

What’s most depressing about that isn’t the failure, it’s that, along the way, we’ve been told to endure horrible, unimaginative slogs as our best chance of success – and then we don’t qualify anyway. Today, there’s a vision in place that, at the very least, could make those failures a bit more entertaining and enjoyable and inspiring. At the very best? Who knows. It’s a long road that’s never been mapped out around these here parts and Ireland really can’t be the final remaining team in world football to start building from the ground up, and to start building from the back out.

Talk all you want about Stephen Kenny but his winless run so far doesn’t make his idea wrong and it definitely doesn’t mean that any notion of the Republic improving with a changed mentality and different philosophy must immediately be abandoned – at the start of the first campaign.

And, do you know what else? There are many, many reasons for why Ireland are losing right now. None of them, absolutely none of those reasons are because they’re giving the ball away fewer times than they used to.