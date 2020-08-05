'It’s just incredible' - Louise Quinn named International Player of the Year

Louise Quinn has won the top prize in Irish women's football for the second time. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland veteran Louise Quinn has won the FAI's International Women's Player of the Year award after a stellar 12 months.

Quinn beat out Ireland team-mates Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan, and it is the second time she has won the award after also taking home the prize in 2013.

The Fiorentina star featured in every Ireland game in 2019, as Vera Pauw's side remain unbeaten in their European qualification campaign with three matches left.

"It’s just incredible. I’m really, really surprised to get that. I think we’ve had such an incredible year with such changes and the players coming up and stepping up to the plate, so to get the award is something truly special," Quinn told FAI TV.

"Just to wear the (Ireland) jersey is something that I love to do every time that we get to step onto that pitch. I’m extremely proud of it. Then there is the likes of Katie (McCabe) and Denise (O’Sullivan), I’m their biggest fan so for them not to win is a travesty as well. But I’m thrilled, even though it’s always a team effort."

Online Editors