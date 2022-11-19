‘It’s just about the next game’ – Séamus Coleman takes short-term approach to winter of his playing career

Manager Stephen Kenny, left, and Séamus Coleman during an Ireland media conference at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Attard, Malta. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Séamus Coleman says he needs to be 'realistic' with his expectations for himself after reaching the veteran stage of his career and believes he needs to concentrate on the short term rather than thinking about Euro 2024.

The Ireland captain will play in tomorrow's friendly with Malta after sitting out Thursday's defeat to Norway and he is no longer a guaranteed starter when Stephen Kenny has all his options available.

It's been a challenging year for Coleman who needed a procedure on his groin during the summer, with an injury curtailing his contribution to Ireland's Nations League defeat in Yerevan.

He lost his place at Everton but an injury to Nathan Patterson opened the door and he has seized the opportunity.

But he has stopped short of declaring that he will keep going until his body gives in and gave a qualified answer when asked about his long term intentions in the context of the Euros tilt.

"No, I wouldn’t say keep going until I can’t no more, because I think you have got to be realistic with your body," said the 34-year-old.

“If I go back to Everton in January and I am in training and I notice lads are running past me two or three times in a training session, I think you have got to look at all things.

“But at this moment in time I feel good when I play. Listen, I’m not 23 or 24, I’m not up and down the way I used to, but I feel good. I’ve played against some good wingers this season and I’ve felt comfortable.

“It’s not about looking that far ahead, it’s just about the next game and trying to be as good as I can be in the next game. Ultimately, I want to keep going as long as I can."

Kenny has paid tribute to Coleman's influence around the camp, in particular how he has handled instances where he hasn't been selected.

"A tremendous captain behind the scenes," said Kenny. "But first and foremost he wants to be a player."

The manager will only make a handful of changes for the Malta encounter, indicating that he has now reached a system he is content with and wants to improve within it.

He has accepted this game will be entirely different to what's coming down the tracks with France coming to town in March.

Coleman says the squad have to look on the bright side of a challenging draw and embrace the box office excitement it will bring.

“It’s a tough group, there is no getting away from it," said Coleman.

“But at the same time when you are growing up in Ireland and you are kicking a ball with your local club and someone is telling you that you’ve an opportunity to play against France or Holland in a qualifier, you have got to see the positive side to it and see what we can do.

"I think we showed against Belgium and Portugal, very strong nations, that we’ll be a match for them.

"It’s about making everyone believe, I suppose, and really enjoying it, enjoying being part of it, and hopefully causing an upset along the way.”