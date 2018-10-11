'It's finding a challenge that would rock my boat' - Roy Keane hoping to return to club management 'soon'
Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane wants to return to club management soon.
The former Manchester United captain got Sunderland promoted in the 2006-07 season, had a spell at Ipswich and has been Martin O'Neill's number two since November, 2013.
In 2014, he was close to leaving Ireland to take over at Celtic but rejected the chance to replace Ronny Deila.
Speaking to Team Talk TV, the 47-year-old insisted that he would return to club football when he received an offer that would challenge him.
"This idea I'd be looking at a club and thinking 'I fancy that one', I don't work that way, I don't network," he said.
"I just focus on the job at hand and that's a big one with Ireland.
"But hopefully soon I'd like to become a manager again but we'll see what happens. It's just getting that offer and challenge that will rock my boat.
"I'd be realistic, it's hardly going to be a Premiership offer, but there are a lot of brilliant clubs in the Championship.
"There's no doubt in my mind that I could go in there and get a club promoted with the right support.
"It would depend on the club and the people involved."
Online Editors
