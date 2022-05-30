‘It’s done now so we’ll just move on’ – Callum Robinson says vaccine controversy did not bother him

Republic of Ireland forward Callum Robinson has refused to say whether he has taken a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting “it’s done now so we’ll just move on”.

Robinson caused controversy last October, admitting he had not taken the Covid-19 vaccine despite previously contracting the virus twice. His unvaccinated status meant that he missed five international games in 2020 and the Portugal clash last August.

“I didn’t think it was that big a thing and then it blew up,” he said, speaking to the media in Abbottstown this afternoon.

The forward made headlines across the world last year, becoming the first English-based footballer to say he had refused the jab. “It’s your choice and it’s your body,” he said at the time.

The 27-year-old said that he was surprised by the reaction to his comments but didn’t let it affect him on the pitch.

“The week going into it wasn’t the best, but the lads stood behind me and I wanted to produce on the pitch. I felt like I did that. I just wanted to get on the pitch, let my football do the talking and forget what was happening off the pitch.”

Days after revealing his vaccine stance, Robinson scored twice in a 3-0 win away in Azerbaijan before hitting a hat-trick at home to Qatar. He celebrated in Baku by putting his fingers in his ears, in a response to the high level of criticism. When asked if the celebration was intended for the critics he replied "no one in particular, but maybe there was something in that definitely”.

Robinson also praised his teammates for sticking by him at the time.

“We are all human. It was just, ‘How are you, are you okay? We are here for you if you need anything’. From the staff to the players, they all just wanted to make sure I was okay, not for the game, just to make sure my head was alright.”

Stephen Kenny previously said that his team selection wouldn’t be affected by a player's vaccine status. It also emerged at the time that several other Ireland players had yet to receive the vaccine.

“Honestly, my head was fine, perfectly fine. This comes with football. I just wanted to produce for the boys and for the staff over those two games, because they were there for me if I needed them.”