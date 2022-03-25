‘It's disgusting. They should be ashamed of themselves’ – Gareth Bale hits out at criticism in Spanish media

Wales hero Gareth Bale has hit back at criticism from the Spanish press. Photo: Reuters

Gareth Bale believes those criticising him in the Spanish media “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Wales hero Bale praised his team-mates for digging deep to overcome Austria in their World Cup play-off on Thursday night but hit out at "disgusting" coverage of his own situation in the Spanish media in the build-up.

The Real Madrid forward, who has made only five appearances for his club all season, missed their loss to bitter rivals Barcelona last weekend but played almost the entirety of Wales’ win over Austria.

The 32-year-old starred in the 2-1 victory, scoring two incredible goals inside the Cardiff City Stadium, taking his country to the brink of a first World Cup since 1958.

Wales have played at the last two European Championships, but not at a World Cup since reaching the quarter-finals in Sweden in 1958.

"It was a massive game," Bale said after Wales had set up a play-off final date with either Scotland or Ukraine.

"We knew coming into it, we spoke yesterday about how big the game is and we have to perform.

"We knew we would have to dig in deep to look into our experience in big games. It's a perfect scenario."

Bale's stunning free-kick gave Wales a 25th-minute lead, his effort leaving Austria goalkeeper Heinz Lindner rooted to the spot.

It was the first free-kick he had scored for Wales since beating England's Joe Hart at Euro 2016.

Bale told Sky Sports: "(It was) nice to see it go in, get an early goal.

"It gave us that momentum, and the second one was nice as well."

Bale's second superb strike after 51 minutes, which was to prove the winner, extended his own Wales goals record to 38.

His match-winning performance came just days after he had missed the El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti had said he "didn't feel well", with the Wales management saying he had a "little niggle".

Bale, who has played just 77 minutes of club football since the end of August following hamstring and calf injuries, has been heavily criticised in the Madrid media despite a trophy-laden spell in the Spanish capital,

Sections of the press has long attacked him for his perceived lack of commitment to the cause, with many focusing on his love of golf, as well as how much he enjoys representing Wales.

One media outlet described him as a "parasite". Seemingly destined to soon leave the club he joined in 2013 for a world-record fee, Bale hit out at such treatment but denied sending a message with his goal celebration, during which he kissed his country’s badge.

Bale said he did not need to send a message, adding: "I don't need to say anything, it's a waste of my time.

"It's disgusting. They should be ashamed of themselves. I am not fussed, end of."

Scotland and Ukraine are expected to play their delayed semi-final in June.

The game was postponed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Wales expect to play the winners later in the same month.

Manager Robert Page praised his players after Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 17 games.

Page said: "What a game, what a night, what an occasion, what an event.

"The star man turns up and I've just said to him: 'That's the best free-kick I've ever seen in my life'.

"Two great goals. A deflected goal against makes it an anxious last half an hour, but to a man I thought they were outstanding.

"We had to dig deep and dig a trench at the end. They thoroughly deserve all the plaudits they're going to get those players.

"They're an unbelievable group of men. We're a cup final away now (from the World Cup) and that's it."