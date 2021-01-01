'It’s disappointing that a couple of players were given a lifeline when, under Mick, they didn’t want to play'

Glenn Whelan says he's disappointed to have been left out of the Ireland squad while players "who didn't want to be around under Mick McCarthy" were offered a recall.

Whelan, who turns 37 this month, had been exiled from the national team under Martin O'Neill but was brought back into the fold by McCarthy and was a regular in the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, but was not called upon by Stephen Kenny.

The Fleetwood Town midfielder says he spoke to McCarthy's successor, as Kenny explained why he could not accommodate Whelan in his squads. And while Whelan says he wishes Kenny well, he has outlined his hurt at being omitted for others.

"You respect the manager and what he wants to do and he's bringing in his own players," Whelan said.

"It was disappointing as some players were called in who, for whatever reasons, didn't want to be around under Mick. Then, all of a sudden, because there is a new manager, they put their hand back up. That was the disappointing thing for me.

"I respect his decision and how he sees things going forward, he's the manager, so I will support Stephen now as an Irish fan, I have always been an Ireland supporter and always will be," added Whelan. "But it's disappointing, to be involved for two years previously, there were a couple of players who were called back in, given a lifeline, where, under Mick, for whatever reason, they didn't want to play.

"I'd never pick and choose when I played for my country; if I was called I turned up, every time, that's the way it was for me from my first call-up and it would always be that way. But I am different to some people and I had to accept that. I was lucky to play for Ireland all the times I did and I am grateful to the managers who picked me to play for Ireland, let me live out that dream of playing for my country, as that meant so much to me.

"But some players saw it more as a week away, instead of the honour of pulling on that jersey and fighting for your country."

Irish Independent